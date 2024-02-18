French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

Press Highlights
2024-02-18 | 00:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French escalating concern over &#39;comprehensive war&#39; in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

A French diplomatic source warned that the possibility of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah has become "very high," while Amos Hochstein, an advisor to the US president, affirmed that his country seeks to keep the conflict in southern Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel at the lowest possible level.

This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.
Hochstein emphasized the "importance of the return of the residents of the southern towns to their homes, as well as the residents on the northern border of Israel."

A senior French diplomat said his country still holds onto the possibility of achieving a breakthrough regarding tension reduction and war prevention. 

The diplomat insists that French efforts to stop the fighting at the Lebanese border "are not one-sided," meaning they are not biased towards the Israeli side.

He also emphasized that recent French officials' positions "have been strict with Israelis regarding settlers in the West Bank, and the necessity to respect international law and human rights."

The French diplomat indicated that the situation in Lebanon has reached a high level of danger. 

He said, "Every day that passes in this situation increases the chances of a full-scale war; therefore, we cannot wait for the cessation of the war in Gaza to achieve calm on the Lebanese border." 

Moreover, the French diplomat clarified that the initiative taken by the French side has not yet entered the mediation stage, indicating that the current situation is a stage of presenting proposals for consultation and building on them towards securing the infrastructure for launching negotiations.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

France

Diplomat

War

Lebanon

Israel

Border

Escalation

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-05

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-06

War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-17

Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-17

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-17

Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37

Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:58

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More