Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

Press Highlights
2024-02-18 | 00:56
High views
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
2min
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

Sources revealed to "Al-Anbaa" that former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has extended his visit to Lebanon for a limited period due to increasing demands for political, spiritual, social, economic, and popular meetings with him. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
This is in addition to meetings he holds away from the media at all levels. Visitors to PM Saad Hariri revealed that the return of life to the "Beit al-Wasat" has given impetus to the stagnant Lebanese political life. 

They reassured his audience that Hariri's political approach remained intact despite all the difficult circumstances it was going through and that suspending political work was temporary to crystallize the particular circumstances that concerned Prime Minister Hariri. 

The relationship with his friends and audience continues at all stages, and he will remain in touch with his audience spread across all Lebanese regions.

Referring to Hariri's activity and meetings at "Beit al-Wasat" and attempting to gauge his opinion on the presidential file, it was surprising what was reported about him that he does not want to delve into it, meaning that he is "neutral." 

He pointed out days ago that "the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and former Minister Jihad Azour are friends of mine."

Among the prominent receptions for Hariri on Saturday were President Tammam Salam, Charge d'Affaires of the British Embassy in Lebanon Camilla Nickless, Charge d'Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy Amin Al-Nasrawi, Acting Director-General of General Security Brigadier General Elias Al-Baysari, and Major General Abbas Ibrahim.
 

