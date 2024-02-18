Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

Press Highlights
2024-02-18 | 02:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

An informed Egyptian source emphasized that Cairo continues to engage with all parties involved in reaching an agreement on a truce between Israel and the Hamas movement to bridge differences and ultimately reach a ceasefire agreement, as well as exchange hostages.

The source indicated to “Asharq Al-Awsat that the Egyptian vision is based on completing the process in several stages, leading to the final formulation of a comprehensive peace and a two-state solution based on the principles of Oslo and the Arab Peace Initiative.
 

Press Highlights

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Truce

Israel

Hamas

Egypt

Palestine

War

Gaza

Agreement

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14

Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07

Gaza mediators search for 'final formula' for Israel, Hamas truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-17

Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-17

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-17

Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37

Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:58

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More