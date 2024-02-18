Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

An informed Egyptian source emphasized that Cairo continues to engage with all parties involved in reaching an agreement on a truce between Israel and the Hamas movement to bridge differences and ultimately reach a ceasefire agreement, as well as exchange hostages.



The source indicated to “Asharq Al-Awsat that the Egyptian vision is based on completing the process in several stages, leading to the final formulation of a comprehensive peace and a two-state solution based on the principles of Oslo and the Arab Peace Initiative.