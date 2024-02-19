Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

2024-02-19 | 03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

Sources to "Annahar" indicated that leaders in the opposition forces had alerted a number of ambassadors to the necessity of being aware of the danger of attempts undertaken by a known group to link internal crises, particularly the presidential crisis, to the explosive reality emerging in the south. 

Previously, this group had linked the southern situation to halting the war on Gaza, meaning tightening control over the process of linking all goals to each other and preventing any solution, compromise, or any external or internal initiative to push toward electing a president unless it guarantees to serve the interests of this group.

This approach allows the group to monopolize control over the government's decisions, forcing it to link matters to its objectives during negotiations.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Ambassadors

Opposition

Leaders

South

Gaza

Lebanon

War

Presidential File

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:53

Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:22

Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:16

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability

