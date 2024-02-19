Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

Sources to "Annahar" indicated that leaders in the opposition forces had alerted a number of ambassadors to the necessity of being aware of the danger of attempts undertaken by a known group to link internal crises, particularly the presidential crisis, to the explosive reality emerging in the south.



Previously, this group had linked the southern situation to halting the war on Gaza, meaning tightening control over the process of linking all goals to each other and preventing any solution, compromise, or any external or internal initiative to push toward electing a president unless it guarantees to serve the interests of this group.



This approach allows the group to monopolize control over the government's decisions, forcing it to link matters to its objectives during negotiations.