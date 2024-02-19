News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
2024-02-19 | 03:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Diplomatic sources revealed that the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, confirmed to those he recently met that he will not visit Lebanon soon to resume his mission of finalizing the touches on the calming agreement and the security arrangements.
These arrangements are based on the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, simultaneously and in parallel between Hezbollah, the Lebanese state, and Israel.
This includes consultations regarding the outcome of communications with the Israeli side regarding the demarcation of the southern Lebanese borders with Israel and the stages that have been completed.
The sources indicated that the remaining differences between the two parties are now confined to the issue of the Shebaa Farms and point B2 near Naqoura.
In addition, the sources pointed out to "Al-Liwaa" that resuming Hochstein's mission in Lebanon currently, amid the continuation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, will not yield the desired results but will rather waste time in vain and result in going around in vicious circles.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Amos Hochstein
Lebanon
Israel
Resolution 1701
Naqoura
Shebaa Farms
Security
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Lebanese FM: Resolution 1701 implementation vital for Lebanon's security
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
0
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
0
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
Middle East News
2024-02-16
Shooting at bus stop in Ashdod results in three deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
12:07
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
5
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
6
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
7
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
8
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Press Highlights
01:34
Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More