Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

Press Highlights
2024-02-19 | 03:29
High views
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
2min
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

Diplomatic sources revealed that the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, confirmed to those he recently met that he will not visit Lebanon soon to resume his mission of finalizing the touches on the calming agreement and the security arrangements.

These arrangements are based on the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, simultaneously and in parallel between Hezbollah, the Lebanese state, and Israel. 

This includes consultations regarding the outcome of communications with the Israeli side regarding the demarcation of the southern Lebanese borders with Israel and the stages that have been completed.

The sources indicated that the remaining differences between the two parties are now confined to the issue of the Shebaa Farms and point B2 near Naqoura.

In addition, the sources pointed out to "Al-Liwaa" that resuming Hochstein's mission in Lebanon currently, amid the continuation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, will not yield the desired results but will rather waste time in vain and result in going around in vicious circles.
 

