News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
Press Highlights
2024-02-20 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
6
min
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
The loss is the headline of the presidential file, as nothing on the horizon indicates its advancement toward election shores.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria.
The "Quintet Committee" moved late last month through its ambassadors in Beirut, exploring the possibility of pushing forward this file before their ministerial-level meeting in one of their capitals before the visit of their envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut.
Neither the committee met, nor Le Drian attended. There is no new development about its progress except for what was said about a meeting to be held by the ambassadors of the Quintet on Tuesday at the French embassy headquarters in Pine Residence.
Regarding this movement, sources following Quintet's actions informed "Al-Joumhouria," saying they have no data about what the committee is doing during this period.
Any action by the committee confirms that "the presidential file is still under observation and attention. But the important thing is that the action is fruitful and that we reach a conclusion at the end of this process."
The sources also pointed out that the Quintet Committee, as confirmed by its ambassadors in their recent meeting with the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, indicated that the committee is a support group for the Lebanese to facilitate the election of a president and does not have a candidate nor does it veto any of the candidates.
This means that the essence of its action is to Lebanese the presidential file. This confirms the insistence on a presidential solution by consensus among the political components in Lebanon.
However, unfortunately, the internal atmosphere so far is not encouraging at all. This is confirmed by the stances of the parties, their obstructive conditions, and their refusal to engage in dialogue that paves the way for such consensus.
In this atmosphere, Ain el-Tineh does not reflect any new initiatives by President Berri, nor does it confirm what was said about consultations he is conducting in preparation for calling for a presidential election session in what is called "Sibanet Ramadan."
Reliable sources decisively stated to "Al-Joumhouria": "There are no consultations, neither in a session nor in any 'Sibane' or 'Um Qleibana.'"
In addition, the sources emphasized that President Berri's priority is a positive resolution of the presidential file and the prompt election of a president.
He has done what is necessary with a series of invitations he has launched for understanding and consensus on a president since before the presidential vacancy.
This consensus was affirmed before the ambassadors of the Quintet, and he expressed his readiness to positively support any effort from their side that contributes to bringing the viewpoints among the Lebanese closer and launching a dialogue among them to reach the desired consensus.
Hence, the same sources confirm that he does not have any new initiative, but his invitation is constant and open to bringing together all political components under any title, whether it be consultation or dialogue, to understand and resolve this file and elect a president in a session he calls for in consecutive electoral rounds.
Furthermore, the sources also confirmed that President Berri is ready to call for a presidential election session today or tomorrow if he senses that 86 MPs or more will attend this session and provide the quorum for convening and electing, but securing the 86 MPs amid the current contentious reality is impossible.
In this context, Berri says, "Let the two-thirds quorum be secured now, and I will call for the session immediately."
He asserts, "Consensus among the Lebanese is possible, not impossible, and we have a recent experience manifested in the agreement that led to the extension of the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and the heads of security agencies."
"Just as we agreed on this matter, we can sit down, talk, and agree on electing a president. The basic condition is that intentions are sincere, and we possess real decision-making and genuine will for consensus and a prompt resolution of electing a president as soon as possible," he continues.
In a related presidential context, "Al-Joumhouria" learned that the "National Moderation Bloc" parliamentary bloc would initiate a movement away from media towards parliamentary blocs this week.
The bloc aims to gauge their opinion on the possibilities of consensus on common grounds between those calling for dialogue sessions and other blocs calling for consecutive election sessions to elect the president.
MP Ahmad Kheir, a member of the bloc, confirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" the validity of this direction, explaining that it comes after visits by the bloc to the heads of parliament and the government and religious references.
The visits come as part of the bloc's efforts to bring the viewpoints between the parliamentary blocs and political forces closer.
The bloc also hopes to reach a consensus that aligns with the movement of the Quintet Committee, which will meet at the ambassadorial level in Beirut on Tuesday, aiming to create an opportunity to accomplish the presidential obligation regardless of the war in Gaza and the ongoing regional tensions.
He added: "In case we reach during our rounds on parliamentary blocs any ideas or understandings, or we achieve a positive result and our contacts succeed, our movement might escalate to launching a presidential initiative around which the majority of the blocs gather, hopefully breaking through the barrier of the presidential obligation."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
President
Lebanon
File
Nabih Berri
Quintet Committee
Ambassadors
Parliament
MPs
Next
Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:14
Sources to Al Anbaa: French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon ahead of Ramadan
Press Highlights
02:14
Sources to Al Anbaa: French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon ahead of Ramadan
0
Press Highlights
02:03
Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
Press Highlights
02:03
Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
0
Press Highlights
01:08
Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics
Press Highlights
01:08
Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-19
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
2024-02-19
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
Lebanon News
01:51
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
0
Press Highlights
02:03
Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
Press Highlights
02:03
Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
03:30
MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline
Lebanon News
03:30
MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
5
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
7
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Lebanon News
15:58
Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More