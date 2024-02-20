



This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria. The loss is the headline of the presidential file, as nothing on the horizon indicates its advancement toward election shores.

The "Quintet Committee" moved late last month through its ambassadors in Beirut, exploring the possibility of pushing forward this file before their ministerial-level meeting in one of their capitals before the visit of their envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Beirut.



Neither the committee met, nor Le Drian attended. There is no new development about its progress except for what was said about a meeting to be held by the ambassadors of the Quintet on Tuesday at the French embassy headquarters in Pine Residence.



Regarding this movement, sources following Quintet's actions informed "Al-Joumhouria," saying they have no data about what the committee is doing during this period.



Any action by the committee confirms that "the presidential file is still under observation and attention. But the important thing is that the action is fruitful and that we reach a conclusion at the end of this process."



The sources also pointed out that the Quintet Committee, as confirmed by its ambassadors in their recent meeting with the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, indicated that the committee is a support group for the Lebanese to facilitate the election of a president and does not have a candidate nor does it veto any of the candidates.



This means that the essence of its action is to Lebanese the presidential file. This confirms the insistence on a presidential solution by consensus among the political components in Lebanon.



However, unfortunately, the internal atmosphere so far is not encouraging at all. This is confirmed by the stances of the parties, their obstructive conditions, and their refusal to engage in dialogue that paves the way for such consensus.



In this atmosphere, Ain el-Tineh does not reflect any new initiatives by President Berri, nor does it confirm what was said about consultations he is conducting in preparation for calling for a presidential election session in what is called "Sibanet Ramadan."



Reliable sources decisively stated to "Al-Joumhouria": "There are no consultations, neither in a session nor in any 'Sibane' or 'Um Qleibana.'"



In addition, the sources emphasized that President Berri's priority is a positive resolution of the presidential file and the prompt election of a president.



He has done what is necessary with a series of invitations he has launched for understanding and consensus on a president since before the presidential vacancy.



This consensus was affirmed before the ambassadors of the Quintet, and he expressed his readiness to positively support any effort from their side that contributes to bringing the viewpoints among the Lebanese closer and launching a dialogue among them to reach the desired consensus.



Hence, the same sources confirm that he does not have any new initiative, but his invitation is constant and open to bringing together all political components under any title, whether it be consultation or dialogue, to understand and resolve this file and elect a president in a session he calls for in consecutive electoral rounds.



Furthermore, the sources also confirmed that President Berri is ready to call for a presidential election session today or tomorrow if he senses that 86 MPs or more will attend this session and provide the quorum for convening and electing, but securing the 86 MPs amid the current contentious reality is impossible.



In this context, Berri says, "Let the two-thirds quorum be secured now, and I will call for the session immediately."



He asserts, "Consensus among the Lebanese is possible, not impossible, and we have a recent experience manifested in the agreement that led to the extension of the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and the heads of security agencies."



"Just as we agreed on this matter, we can sit down, talk, and agree on electing a president. The basic condition is that intentions are sincere, and we possess real decision-making and genuine will for consensus and a prompt resolution of electing a president as soon as possible," he continues.



In a related presidential context, "Al-Joumhouria" learned that the "National Moderation Bloc" parliamentary bloc would initiate a movement away from media towards parliamentary blocs this week.



The bloc aims to gauge their opinion on the possibilities of consensus on common grounds between those calling for dialogue sessions and other blocs calling for consecutive election sessions to elect the president.



MP Ahmad Kheir, a member of the bloc, confirmed to "Al-Joumhouria" the validity of this direction, explaining that it comes after visits by the bloc to the heads of parliament and the government and religious references.



The visits come as part of the bloc's efforts to bring the viewpoints between the parliamentary blocs and political forces closer.



The bloc also hopes to reach a consensus that aligns with the movement of the Quintet Committee, which will meet at the ambassadorial level in Beirut on Tuesday, aiming to create an opportunity to accomplish the presidential obligation regardless of the war in Gaza and the ongoing regional tensions.



He added: "In case we reach during our rounds on parliamentary blocs any ideas or understandings, or we achieve a positive result and our contacts succeed, our movement might escalate to launching a presidential initiative around which the majority of the blocs gather, hopefully breaking through the barrier of the presidential obligation."