Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics

2024-02-20
Hariri&#39;s Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics
Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics

The announcement of a Russian invitation to former Prime Minister Saad Hariri to visit Moscow coincided with his visit to Lebanon to commemorate the assassination of his father, the late President Rafic Hariri, and to "break" his isolation and silence as a prelude to returning to political life "at the appropriate time." 

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Former president of the "Progressive Socialist Party" Walid Joumblatt, visited Moscow on the eighth of February, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his deputy, Russian President's Envoy to the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov. 

So what are the implications of this Russian invitation to Hariri at this time, coinciding with his "reappearance" and Joumblatt's visit to the Russian capital?

According to sources in constant communication with Russian officials, contacts between the Russian leadership and Hariri never ceased, even during his seclusion in the United Arab Emirates over the past two years. 

Specifically, Bogdanov met Hariri at his residence, away from the media, during his visits to the Gulf. The relationship between Moscow and Hariri, the son, is seen as an extension and confirmation of the historical and friendly relationship between Russia and the late President Rafic Hariri. 

The Russians consider Rafic Hariri to have contributed significantly to restoring Russia's relationship with the Islamic world after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Therefore, when the leader of the "Future Movement" visits Moscow, even if he is not holding the position of prime minister, he is received by President Vladimir Putin. 

This is considered an exception because Putin only receives presidents of republics and governments, and in rare cases, foreign ministers, but he receives Hariri as a former prime minister in honor of his late father.

Building on the good relationship between the Russian leadership and President Rafic Hariri, which has been continued with his son Saad, some believe that Hariri, through his advisor and envoy to Russia, George Shaaban, may have agreed with the Russian side on the timing or presentation of the invitation to add momentum to the dramatic aspect of his recent return to Lebanon. 

On the other hand, sources clarify that the Russian invitation to Hariri to visit Moscow comes in its natural context and is not an exceptional event. The doors of Russia are always open to Hariri, and the Russians welcome him and invite him to visit their country at any time. 

It is indicated that the visit may take place soon, but not before next April, as Russia is preparing for elections next month.

There have also been suggestions that Hariri received Russian advice to return to Lebanon. However, sources close to the Russian leadership clarify that while Russia may be supportive of that, there are several main reasons for Hariri's recent "temporary" return, and the Russian motive is not among them, the most important of which is "a Saudi turning a blind eye."

Describing the nature of Hariri's recent visit to Lebanon and its content, a Russian diplomat said, "Saudi Arabia has turned off the red light in front of Hariri but has not yet turned on the green light."

These sources consider Hariri's move to have occurred at this time because the entire region is undergoing extremely important and dangerous strategic changes.

The sources also indicated that Hariri's failure to announce the launch of a political workshop was expected, as the political figure must wait for the outcome of the dangerous developments throughout the region, especially in Gaza and Lebanon. 

There is no interest for Hariri now to announce anything; this is a wasted time, and any step he takes is at risk of backfiring. Therefore, he said, "All in good time." 

Thus, Hariri will wait for the results of the developments in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and based on them, he will determine the appropriate timing for his return to political life. 

But the most important thing is that it appears that the decision to return has been made, and the timing remains the issue.

Joumblatt's visit to Moscow also comes within its natural context, confirming the communication and historical relationship with Dar Al-Mukhtara starting with the martyr Kamal Joumblatt, who holds the "Order of Lenin" alongside three heads of state. 

After efforts from both sides, the ice and tension in relations between the Russians and Joumblatt were broken following the Syrian crisis and Joumblatt's criticism of Russia's role in Syria and its support for President Bashar al-Assad. 

Joumblatt visited Moscow twice after this "crisis," and so did his son Teymour. This time, the visit came amid the dangerous situation in Gaza and Lebanon, so Joumblatt aimed to consult with the Russians about what was happening in the region. The opinions were in agreement between the two sides.

However, according to informed sources, there is no link between Joumblatt's visit and the invitation directed to Hariri.

Although Russia is a significant power that has military bases in Syria near Lebanon and plays a role in Lebanese affairs due to its capabilities and historical friendship with Lebanon and its openness to all Lebanese forces, the Russians know that the solutions to the crises in Gaza and Lebanon remain in the hands of Washington.

Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline

