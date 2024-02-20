News
Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
2024-02-20 | 02:03
Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
Monday's unprecedented field development comes after days of the meeting between the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the advisor to the US President for Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where they addressed "the situation in the south and efforts to reach a ceasefire."
"Al-Akhbar" learned that the US envoy affirmed to Mikati that the United States "is committed to its efforts to achieve an agreement leading to a ceasefire," but he believed that "maturity in de-escalation efforts and preventing its slide into a major confrontation is currently not possible."
Hochstein spoke about "complexities governing diplomatic efforts under the ceiling of the resistance's decisive decision not to cease fire in the south before the aggression on Gaza stops."
