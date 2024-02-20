Sources to Al Anbaa: French envoy Le Drian to visit Lebanon ahead of Ramadan

Political sources revealed to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al Anbaa" that the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to visit Lebanon in the first half of next month before the blessed month of Ramadan.



He will present to the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the political figures he meets with a number of proposals regarding the presidency file.



However, the same sources expressed their belief that the election of a president for the republic is still far-fetched according to the available inputs.