Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

2024-02-21 | 01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

In the past few days, Lebanese officials have received a French warning that carries important indications of Israeli possibilities more serious than before and that Israel may soon be likely to take action against Lebanon, according to "Al-Akhbar" newspaper.

This coincided with US diplomatic sources for "Al-Akhbar," confirming that the approach of the US administration towards the situation in Lebanon remained at the same level of concern since the beginning of the war.

The sources emphasized the Vatican's efforts with the White House to neutralize Lebanon. However, the same sources pointed out that Israel does not show the required response at this stage to US pressures and agrees with the French warning that Israel may take a surprising action, surpassing Western red lines.
 

