The escalation on the southern front continues, along with the death of civilians. Wednesday's toll included the death of a woman and a child due to an Israeli strike on the town of Majdal Zun near Naqoura.Several injuries were also transported to hospitals in the region. Later, Hezbollah announced targeting the Mtsova area in northern Israel with "Katyusha rockets" in response to the attack on civilians.In response, UNIFIL forces issued a statement stating that the exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel has caused immense suffering for displaced people on both sides of the Blue Line.It added that they are working to avoid escalation on the border between Lebanon and Israel, saying that they support the Lebanese government in implementing Resolution 1701.Amidst the back-and-forth between Israel and Hezbollah, Nidaa al-Watan reported that the US envoy Amos Hochstein had a phone call with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, reiterating the demand for Hezbollah to withdraw a few kilometers from the border with Israel.Berri's response was, "The withdrawal from the entire south will be a condition for Israel to implement Resolution 1701."Moving from field developments to diplomatic updates, confidential information related to the Iranian position indicated that Tehran informed those concerned that it is not interested in the "day after" the end of the southern confrontations in terms of rebuilding what may be damaged on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel.Iran attributes the destruction to Israeli weapons, for which it holds responsibility.It mentioned that Iran's experience in the eight-year war with Iraq in the 1980s did not result in compensation from the former Soviet Union, which caused damage to Iranian cities due to Iraq's use of Soviet weapons at that time.These sources denied direct messages between Tehran and Washington regarding Lebanon but acknowledged reports placed by intermediaries.They considered the widening of the war in the south to be "in the hands of the United States and Israel," stating that if the war occurs, Hezbollah would be "ready for it."In this context, MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, declared, "In the event the war expands to Lebanon, we will obscure the sun with our missiles. So far, we are using old missiles and weapons before their expiration."On a related note, Lebanon received official proposals to address the tension in the south on Wednesday, following the previous unofficial document.Reportedly, the new document bears the heading of the French Embassy in Lebanon and is in Arabic, French, and English, as the previous one was in English only.The official document includes a reference to the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills, emphasizing the need to address them in the future.Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, who received the official French document, is expected to discuss the formal response that must be sent to the French side with the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.