Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

Press Highlights
2024-02-22 | 00:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee&#39;s stance on obstructing the presidential elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

The countries within the framework of the Quintet Committee seek to separate the track of presidential elections from the track of the war in Gaza and its repercussions on Lebanon. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Arab outlet Asharq Al-Awsat.

Meanwhile, Israeli military escalation continues, resulting in the death of a Lebanese woman and her child in an airstrike that targeted Majdal Zun near the border.

In addition, diplomatic sources in Beirut told Asharq Al-Awsat that the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will visit Lebanon soon, representing the Quintet Committee.

It is expected that he will announce the "criteria" derived from the responses of Lebanese leaders to written questions he addressed to them last September.

Based on these results, the Quintet Committee will determine the next step.

In its famous statement after its meeting in Doha last year, the committee mentioned "measures" against those obstructing the presidential election process. 

Consequently, the implementation of sanctions against the obstructors will not be far from the steps taken by the Quintet Committee, which will not convene at the ministerial level before the need arises. 

Such a meeting at this level would signal one of two things: endorsing a solution or punishing the obstructors.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Sanctions

Quintet Committee

Presidential

Elections

Jean-Yves Le Drian

LBCI Next
Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement
US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-24

Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-21

Sources to Al-Joumhouria: Political decision determines banks' exchange rate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanon's Stand: The Refugee Dilemma at Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-30

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-20

Saudi firm Alat to partner with SoftBank, others

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More