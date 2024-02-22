The countries within the framework of the Quintet Committee seek to separate the track of presidential elections from the track of the war in Gaza and its repercussions on Lebanon.Meanwhile, Israeli military escalation continues, resulting in the death of a Lebanese woman and her child in an airstrike that targeted Majdal Zun near the border.In addition, diplomatic sources in Beirut told Asharq Al-Awsat that the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will visit Lebanon soon, representing the Quintet Committee.It is expected that he will announce the "criteria" derived from the responses of Lebanese leaders to written questions he addressed to them last September.Based on these results, the Quintet Committee will determine the next step.In its famous statement after its meeting in Doha last year, the committee mentioned "measures" against those obstructing the presidential election process.Consequently, the implementation of sanctions against the obstructors will not be far from the steps taken by the Quintet Committee, which will not convene at the ministerial level before the need arises.Such a meeting at this level would signal one of two things: endorsing a solution or punishing the obstructors.