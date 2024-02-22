Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

2024-02-22
Gaza situation links to Lebanon&#39;s future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement
2min
Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

The conference to support the Lebanese army, which Paris was preparing to host on the 27th of this month, has been announced to be postponed to an unspecified date.
 
 This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

Sources told Al-Akhbar newspaper that the conference was postponed due to disagreements between Paris and European capitals and Washington. 

This comes amid the ongoing war and a lack of clarity regarding the path to the political solution and how to implement Resolution 1701.

Diplomatic sources stated that the French attempted to take the lead on the issue, deciding to hold the conference without consulting with others.

They clarified that Paris rushed to reveal the conference and issue invitations, causing confusion among other European and Western parties. 

This confusion arises, especially since it is premature to determine the role the army will play and what it may need, given the lack of clarity about the future in Lebanon, as the entire matter is linked to developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Conference

Lebanese Army

Paris

Resolution 1701

Gaza

