French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

Press Highlights
2024-02-22 | 02:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the &#39;mini&#39; army conference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

All eyes are now turned towards the upcoming French-Qatari summit at the end of this month between French President Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reported Al-Joumhouria newspaper.

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria
What adds to its significance is that the military leaders of both France and Qatar, along with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, will participate in part of the summit. 

This comes as a substitute for the postponed Paris conference dedicated to supporting the Lebanese army, for which French preparations were not completed. 

So, what led to such an exceptional turn of events?
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

France

Qatar

Summit

Emmanuel Macron

Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Lebanese Army

Joseph Aoun

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-15

France-US coordination in Lebanon - Pure American mediation has 'no chance of success:' Asharq Al-Awsat sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-01

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-21

Sources to Al-Joumhouria: Political decision determines banks' exchange rate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-24

Security concerns: Increased demand for essential goods in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Australia's Optus hit by nationwide outage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Young girl martyred in airstrike targeting Majdal Zoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More