French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference





This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria . All eyes are now turned towards the upcoming French-Qatari summit at the end of this month between French President Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reported Al-Joumhouria newspaper.

What adds to its significance is that the military leaders of both France and Qatar, along with Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, will participate in part of the summit.



This comes as a substitute for the postponed Paris conference dedicated to supporting the Lebanese army, for which French preparations were not completed.



So, what led to such an exceptional turn of events?