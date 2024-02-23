



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. The readings and interpretations multiplied after the "Quintet" initiative to reactivate its role at the level of its accredited ambassadors in Beirut (US, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt) in what appeared to be an attempt to turn the threat into an opportunity.

This means moving away from the risks of the situation on the southern border and the fears of the possibility of sliding into a widespread war to pressure towards hastening the president's election in anticipation or preemptively for all future possibilities.



However, the deteriorating reality in the south and the legislation for possible further Israeli escalation have not yet pushed the internal forces to adjust their declared positions on the electoral deadline, with each one clinging to its approach.



At the same time, the "Quintet" tailors strive to organize their ranks and weave a "presidential suit" that fits the dimensions of all parties.



A well-informed source in the Quintet Committee for "Al-Joumhouria" confirms that five principles govern the movement of the "Quintet" at this stage, as follows:



-Our position is unified.



-We do not have a specific candidate.



-No veto on a candidate.



-Our mission is to assist the Lebanese in electing the president and not to choose on their behalf.



-The situation is urgent and requires haste in electing the president, thus separating the Gaza war from the Lebanese file.



The source explained that the Lebanese leadership, including President Nabih Berri, was informed of these principles during his meeting with the five ambassadors some time ago.



The source indicated that during the meetings of the "Quintet" ambassadors among themselves, the latest of which was on Wednesday at the Pine Residence, any differences in position are addressed, and common denominators that unite them are consolidated to build on a unified approach to the presidential deadline.



In addition, the source pointed out that after the June session in the Parliament, it became clear that it was not possible to elect any of the two competing candidates, Sleiman Frangieh and Jihad Azour, "so we believe that it is necessary to look for a third option that is supported by the majority of blocs in the Parliament."



The source explained that Paris did not abandon Sleiman Frangieh, but rather, part of the Lebanese forces rejected his election, revealing that President Macron personally intervened with Saudi Arabia to rekindle interest, even if only minimally, in the Lebanese file.



Furthermore, the source closely related to the "Quintet" stressed that it is up to the Lebanese themselves to elect the president, "and our exclusive task is to contribute to ensuring the appropriate conditions for this."



He explained that some parties insist on prior dialogue while others insist on holding consecutive election sessions, "and what we are doing is trying to rotate perspectives and find common ground between these two proposals."



He referred to efforts to find a form of consultation among Lebanese forces as long as some are sensitive to direct and expanded dialogue.



He also emphasized that any proposed solution must ultimately include the call for consecutive election sessions until the president's birth.



The source considered that it is not guaranteed that any future assumed US-Iranian understanding outside the scope of the "Quintet" will necessarily benefit Lebanon, which is not known where its position could be in such an agreement.



The source added: "Those who think that the task of the "Quintet" has failed and should not be relied upon, we ask them: What is the alternative to help the Lebanese accomplish the electoral process? No one. Lebanon is not among the priorities of countries."



In response to those rushing with sanctions, the source pointed out that "the US imposed sanctions on individuals from "Hezbollah," did they succeed in accomplishing the presidential election process?"