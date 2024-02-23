News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2024-02-23 | 00:43
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election
The readings and interpretations multiplied after the "Quintet" initiative to reactivate its role at the level of its accredited ambassadors in Beirut (US, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt) in what appeared to be an attempt to turn the threat into an opportunity.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
This means moving away from the risks of the situation on the southern border and the fears of the possibility of sliding into a widespread war to pressure towards hastening the president's election in anticipation or preemptively for all future possibilities.
However, the deteriorating reality in the south and the legislation for possible further Israeli escalation have not yet pushed the internal forces to adjust their declared positions on the electoral deadline, with each one clinging to its approach.
At the same time, the "Quintet" tailors strive to organize their ranks and weave a "presidential suit" that fits the dimensions of all parties.
A well-informed source in the Quintet Committee for "Al-Joumhouria" confirms that five principles govern the movement of the "Quintet" at this stage, as follows:
-Our position is unified.
-We do not have a specific candidate.
-No veto on a candidate.
-Our mission is to assist the Lebanese in electing the president and not to choose on their behalf.
-The situation is urgent and requires haste in electing the president, thus separating the Gaza war from the Lebanese file.
The source explained that the Lebanese leadership, including President Nabih Berri, was informed of these principles during his meeting with the five ambassadors some time ago.
The source indicated that during the meetings of the "Quintet" ambassadors among themselves, the latest of which was on Wednesday at the Pine Residence, any differences in position are addressed, and common denominators that unite them are consolidated to build on a unified approach to the presidential deadline.
In addition, the source pointed out that after the June session in the Parliament, it became clear that it was not possible to elect any of the two competing candidates, Sleiman Frangieh and Jihad Azour, "so we believe that it is necessary to look for a third option that is supported by the majority of blocs in the Parliament."
The source explained that Paris did not abandon Sleiman Frangieh, but rather, part of the Lebanese forces rejected his election, revealing that President Macron personally intervened with Saudi Arabia to rekindle interest, even if only minimally, in the Lebanese file.
Furthermore, the source closely related to the "Quintet" stressed that it is up to the Lebanese themselves to elect the president, "and our exclusive task is to contribute to ensuring the appropriate conditions for this."
He explained that some parties insist on prior dialogue while others insist on holding consecutive election sessions, "and what we are doing is trying to rotate perspectives and find common ground between these two proposals."
He referred to efforts to find a form of consultation among Lebanese forces as long as some are sensitive to direct and expanded dialogue.
He also emphasized that any proposed solution must ultimately include the call for consecutive election sessions until the president's birth.
The source considered that it is not guaranteed that any future assumed US-Iranian understanding outside the scope of the "Quintet" will necessarily benefit Lebanon, which is not known where its position could be in such an agreement.
The source added: "Those who think that the task of the "Quintet" has failed and should not be relied upon, we ask them: What is the alternative to help the Lebanese accomplish the electoral process? No one. Lebanon is not among the priorities of countries."
In response to those rushing with sanctions, the source pointed out that "the US imposed sanctions on individuals from "Hezbollah," did they succeed in accomplishing the presidential election process?"
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Quintet Committee
Ambassador
President
Election
Lebanon
Candidat
Next
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
2024-01-31
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-20
Regional engagement: Quintet Committee ambassadors discuss 'next steps' for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-20
Regional engagement: Quintet Committee ambassadors discuss 'next steps' for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
02:33
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
0
Press Highlights
02:23
Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources
Press Highlights
02:23
Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources
0
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-30
Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo shines again in a 'buckle up' round in 'Clasico'
Sports News
2023-08-30
Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo shines again in a 'buckle up' round in 'Clasico'
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-20
UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically
Lebanon News
2024-02-20
UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:41
Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
04:41
Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns
2
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
3
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
01:27
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
04:53
LBCI's sources: Finance employees in all departments announce a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives
Lebanon Economy
04:53
LBCI's sources: Finance employees in all departments announce a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:30
UNIFIL unveils displacement reality: 80,000 affected on the Lebanese side of the Blue Line
Lebanon News
05:30
UNIFIL unveils displacement reality: 80,000 affected on the Lebanese side of the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
07:05
Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman
Lebanon News
07:05
Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More