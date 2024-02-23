Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources

Press Highlights
2024-02-23 | 02:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources

Security sources described the shelling of Kfar Roummane as an additional dangerous indicator warning of the expansion of confrontations with Israel.

The sources, speaking to "Al-Anbaa," indicated that the resistance, which is dealing with these attacks appropriately, has not overlooked Israel's desire to turn the confrontations in the south into a war of attrition that could last several months in the absence of international pressure to compel it to stop the war.

Press Highlights

Kfar Roummane

Shelling

Danger

Indicator

Security

Lebanon

South

LBCI Next
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-19

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-22

French-Qatari summit: A closer look at the 'mini' army conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza - Bloomberg News

LBCI
World News
2023-08-05

Russian oil tanker damaged in Ukrainian drone attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:39

Insights into Financial Engineering and Central Bank Measures in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More