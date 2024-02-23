Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources

Security sources described the shelling of Kfar Roummane as an additional dangerous indicator warning of the expansion of confrontations with Israel.



The sources, speaking to "Al-Anbaa," indicated that the resistance, which is dealing with these attacks appropriately, has not overlooked Israel's desire to turn the confrontations in the south into a war of attrition that could last several months in the absence of international pressure to compel it to stop the war.