Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil

Informed sources confirmed to the Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Anbaa" the presence of flexibility on the part of the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, and communication with the President of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, to break the presidential deadlock under the title: "Give us a name to see if we can move forward with it."



The same source revealed to the same newspaper that as soon as calm returns to the southern borders, Lebanon will witness internal political activity under the title of speeding up the completion of the presidential election.