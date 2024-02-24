News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cabinet chaos: Retired military's actions lead to Ministerial disruption
Press Highlights
2024-02-24 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Cabinet chaos: Retired military's actions lead to Ministerial disruption
According to "Al-Liwaa," the retired military personnel's sit-in at the gates of the Grand Serail prevented several ministers from attending the Cabinet session, leading to its overthrow.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
Before the session, the military personnel set tires on fire, affirming the ministers' blockade from reaching the session. One said, "No minister can pass through the Serail until our demands are met."
Among the demands are setting a minimum pension of no less than $120 per month and integrating a portion of the increase into the military service salary base to preserve their rights with fair retirement compensation.
Retired Brigadier Bassem Yassin threatened to target those responsible for the situation of the retired military personnel.
President Najib Mikati criticized the negativity in the streets, expressing surprise at it, which led him to postpone the Cabinet session intended to discuss "the draft law addressing the situation of banks and their restructuring."
Mikati revealed reaching an acceptable solution with active-duty military personnel, the public sector, and many retirees before the session.
He regretted the negativity "in the streets and populist actions," clarifying: "To avoid any conflict with anyone and to prevent exacerbating the situation or encountering any additional problems, I informed 11 ministers of the session's postponement."
He said he would call for a session the following week, describing it as significant, emphasizing that "budget appropriations and certain spending limits bind us."
Political sources informed "Al-Liwaa" that it was expected that the Cabinet session would not be held, but what was surprising was the scheduling of a second session to discuss the same item regarding bank restructuring amid ministerial rejection.
At the same time, the sources noted that Prime Minister Mikati wanted to reaffirm that his government is fulfilling its duties.
These sources considered that the objections from the public sector and the demand for improving conditions constitute a test for the government, whose head said spending limits cannot be exceeded.
Thus, a series of meetings may precede the government session, depending on the positions of some ministers, indicating governmental cohesion is fragile.
Therefore, government meetings might be paused unless its head wants to resolve burdensome issues.
Regarding incentives, Ministry of Finance employees broke their silence, demanding that the Minister of Finance disclose the amounts paid to functional sectors as incentives, for which they are preparing expenditure documents without receiving any benefits.
They rejected accusations directed at finance employees regarding incentives, which only form a small part of what other social and professional groups receive.
According to finance employees, the total amount spent on incentives over the past months is 50 billion Lebanese pounds.
At the same time, the Free Patriotic Movement continues to disrupt stability. According to observers, it has some influence on the movement of retired military personnel to disrupt Cabinet sessions over legitimate financial and living demands.
As per "Aouni" circles, MP Gebran Bassil is moving in several directions:
1-On the line of parties and Christian figures to sign a petition accusing President Mikati of "usurping the president's powers."
2- On the line of parliamentary figures, counting on reformist MPs to agree on a consensus candidate if consecutive sessions are held, instead of the former minister Jihad Azour.
3- On the line of Ain el-Tineh, to use the argument against the Speaker to call for dialogue followed by parliamentary sessions to elect a new president for the republic.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Cabinet
Session
Military
Protest
Budget
Gebran Bassil
Najib Mikati
Next
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
MP Michel Daher: I did not partake in the madness at the parliamentary session, nor did I vote for this ludicrous budget
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
MP Michel Daher: I did not partake in the madness at the parliamentary session, nor did I vote for this ludicrous budget
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters
0
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas
0
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
3
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Lebanon News
07:42
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
8
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More