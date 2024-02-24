



This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa. According to "Al-Liwaa," the retired military personnel's sit-in at the gates of the Grand Serail prevented several ministers from attending the Cabinet session, leading to its overthrow.

Before the session, the military personnel set tires on fire, affirming the ministers' blockade from reaching the session. One said, "No minister can pass through the Serail until our demands are met."



Among the demands are setting a minimum pension of no less than $120 per month and integrating a portion of the increase into the military service salary base to preserve their rights with fair retirement compensation.



Retired Brigadier Bassem Yassin threatened to target those responsible for the situation of the retired military personnel.



President Najib Mikati criticized the negativity in the streets, expressing surprise at it, which led him to postpone the Cabinet session intended to discuss "the draft law addressing the situation of banks and their restructuring."



Mikati revealed reaching an acceptable solution with active-duty military personnel, the public sector, and many retirees before the session.



He regretted the negativity "in the streets and populist actions," clarifying: "To avoid any conflict with anyone and to prevent exacerbating the situation or encountering any additional problems, I informed 11 ministers of the session's postponement."



He said he would call for a session the following week, describing it as significant, emphasizing that "budget appropriations and certain spending limits bind us."



Political sources informed "Al-Liwaa" that it was expected that the Cabinet session would not be held, but what was surprising was the scheduling of a second session to discuss the same item regarding bank restructuring amid ministerial rejection.



At the same time, the sources noted that Prime Minister Mikati wanted to reaffirm that his government is fulfilling its duties.



These sources considered that the objections from the public sector and the demand for improving conditions constitute a test for the government, whose head said spending limits cannot be exceeded.



Thus, a series of meetings may precede the government session, depending on the positions of some ministers, indicating governmental cohesion is fragile.



Therefore, government meetings might be paused unless its head wants to resolve burdensome issues.



Regarding incentives, Ministry of Finance employees broke their silence, demanding that the Minister of Finance disclose the amounts paid to functional sectors as incentives, for which they are preparing expenditure documents without receiving any benefits.



They rejected accusations directed at finance employees regarding incentives, which only form a small part of what other social and professional groups receive.



According to finance employees, the total amount spent on incentives over the past months is 50 billion Lebanese pounds.



At the same time, the Free Patriotic Movement continues to disrupt stability. According to observers, it has some influence on the movement of retired military personnel to disrupt Cabinet sessions over legitimate financial and living demands.



As per "Aouni" circles, MP Gebran Bassil is moving in several directions:



1-On the line of parties and Christian figures to sign a petition accusing President Mikati of "usurping the president's powers."



2- On the line of parliamentary figures, counting on reformist MPs to agree on a consensus candidate if consecutive sessions are held, instead of the former minister Jihad Azour.



3- On the line of Ain el-Tineh, to use the argument against the Speaker to call for dialogue followed by parliamentary sessions to elect a new president for the republic.