Cabinet chaos: Retired military's actions lead to Ministerial disruption

Press Highlights
2024-02-24 | 00:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet chaos: Retired military&#39;s actions lead to Ministerial disruption
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Cabinet chaos: Retired military's actions lead to Ministerial disruption

According to "Al-Liwaa," the retired military personnel's sit-in at the gates of the Grand Serail prevented several ministers from attending the Cabinet session, leading to its overthrow.

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
Before the session, the military personnel set tires on fire, affirming the ministers' blockade from reaching the session. One said, "No minister can pass through the Serail until our demands are met."

Among the demands are setting a minimum pension of no less than $120 per month and integrating a portion of the increase into the military service salary base to preserve their rights with fair retirement compensation. 

Retired Brigadier Bassem Yassin threatened to target those responsible for the situation of the retired military personnel.

President Najib Mikati criticized the negativity in the streets, expressing surprise at it, which led him to postpone the Cabinet session intended to discuss "the draft law addressing the situation of banks and their restructuring."

Mikati revealed reaching an acceptable solution with active-duty military personnel, the public sector, and many retirees before the session.

He regretted the negativity "in the streets and populist actions," clarifying: "To avoid any conflict with anyone and to prevent exacerbating the situation or encountering any additional problems, I informed 11 ministers of the session's postponement." 

He said he would call for a session the following week, describing it as significant, emphasizing that "budget appropriations and certain spending limits bind us."

Political sources informed "Al-Liwaa" that it was expected that the Cabinet session would not be held, but what was surprising was the scheduling of a second session to discuss the same item regarding bank restructuring amid ministerial rejection. 

At the same time, the sources noted that Prime Minister Mikati wanted to reaffirm that his government is fulfilling its duties.

These sources considered that the objections from the public sector and the demand for improving conditions constitute a test for the government, whose head said spending limits cannot be exceeded. 

Thus, a series of meetings may precede the government session, depending on the positions of some ministers, indicating governmental cohesion is fragile. 

Therefore, government meetings might be paused unless its head wants to resolve burdensome issues.

Regarding incentives, Ministry of Finance employees broke their silence, demanding that the Minister of Finance disclose the amounts paid to functional sectors as incentives, for which they are preparing expenditure documents without receiving any benefits. 

They rejected accusations directed at finance employees regarding incentives, which only form a small part of what other social and professional groups receive.

According to finance employees, the total amount spent on incentives over the past months is 50 billion Lebanese pounds.

At the same time, the Free Patriotic Movement continues to disrupt stability. According to observers, it has some influence on the movement of retired military personnel to disrupt Cabinet sessions over legitimate financial and living demands.

As per "Aouni" circles, MP Gebran Bassil is moving in several directions:

1-On the line of parties and Christian figures to sign a petition accusing President Mikati of "usurping the president's powers."

2- On the line of parliamentary figures, counting on reformist MPs to agree on a consensus candidate if consecutive sessions are held, instead of the former minister Jihad Azour.

3- On the line of Ain el-Tineh, to use the argument against the Speaker to call for dialogue followed by parliamentary sessions to elect a new president for the republic.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Cabinet

Session

Military

Protest

Budget

Gebran Bassil

Najib Mikati

LBCI Next
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-10

Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-05

Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

MP Michel Daher: I did not partake in the madness at the parliamentary session, nor did I vote for this ludicrous budget

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Kfar Roummane shelling: A dangerous indicator, say security sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Sports News
12:02

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Education Minister revises school closure decision in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
09:51

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
12:02

Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78

LBCI
World News
09:19

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:46

Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More