War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula

Press Highlights
2024-02-25 | 00:35
High views
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula
3min
War in Gaza and Lebanon: Fluctuating south, diplomacy, and challenges in presidential formula

In the ongoing war on Gaza and Lebanon, and amidst renewed negotiations in Paris followed by Cairo, the situation in the south "fluctuates."

This article was initially published and translated from the Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.

Meanwhile, intermediary countries are trying to find formulas for de-escalation; some provide specific reassurances that have been highlighted by Al-Anbaa security sources, cautioning against "relying on international assurances regarding Lebanon as they have not reached the level of pressuring Israel to prevent it from launching a widescale war against Lebanon."

MP Adib Abdel Massih, a member of the Renewal Bloc who participated in a parliamentary delegation that visited London days ago, confirmed this to Al-Anbaa.

They held talks with members of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom to explain the Lebanese issue and request them to pressure Israel to refrain from waging war against Lebanon. 

Abdel Massih conveyed their conviction in a settlement and the implementation of Resolution 1701. 

However, according to Abdel Massih, they demand "Hezbollah's withdrawal to the north of the Litani without demanding Israel's withdrawal in return, as they are only concerned with Israel's security." 

He consequently ruled out reaching a settlement at present without a president.

Abdel Massih said, "We must be vigilant so that the solution does not come at our expense," affirming that "Israel seeks to lure Hezbollah into war because after its war on Gaza, its 'appetite for bloodshed' has increased, and it is trying to trade Lebanon for Rafah." 

He expects "reaching a settlement of this kind before Ramadan, so we must seize the opportunity and elect a president before anything else."

Locally, the National Moderation Bloc is moving forward with its initiative, which the bloc aims to present to the rest of the parliamentary blocs. 

It proposes holding a consultative parliamentary session to agree on an "acceptable candidate" from most blocs and electing him as president.

Sources from the bloc confirmed to Al-Anbaa that the initiative depends on the results of the bloc's meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, and his approval to turn the election session into an open session.

Whether this initiative and others will succeed in finding an acceptable formula to end the presidential vacancy remains to be seen, especially considering information indicating that the Quintet Committee is preparing for a new attempt in this context. The most crucial aspect remains actualizing all of this with the election of a president.
 

