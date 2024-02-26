US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions

Prominent political sources revealed that Washington informed local parties that it does not support the French paper for calming tensions between Hezbollah and Israel in the south.



Additionally, the paper does not have Israel's approval, which suggests that US mediator Amos Hochstein should continue his mediation.



"Asharq Al-Awsat" also learned that Lebanese observations stem from the government's significant questioning of its refusal to engage in discussions regarding the title of the French paper concerning reaching security measures between Lebanon and Israel to restore calm and stability to the south.



This is because it raises suspicions about whether the intention is to reach security arrangements between the two countries.