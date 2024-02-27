Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations

Press Highlights
2024-02-27 | 01:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations

It is now certain that the surprises related to the presidential file are completely empty, with nothing substantial to push this file toward the election shores. 

Sources told "Al-Joumhouria" that the general characteristic of the presidential file, amidst the recent flurry of activities, is postponement rather than hastening to resolve this issue. This is attributed to the lack of serious initiatives, especially from the "Quintet Committee."

In addition, the sources have indicated that one of the ambassadors of the "Quintet" confessed that "the efforts undertaken by the committee are progressing, albeit slowly, but with greater seriousness" and that he informed some politicians that efforts, particularly by the French, are currently focused on attempting to separate the presidential election from the crises in the Middle East. 

He emphasized the utmost necessity for the Lebanese people to respond to the ongoing efforts: "The situation, as we know, is very critical at this stage. If the Lebanese do not show enthusiasm to resolve their presidential entitlement at this stage, then at which stage will they move and realize their responsibilities and duties?"
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

President

File

Election

Lebanon

Quintet Committee

LBCI Next
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-22

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-20

Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-26

US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter

LBCI
Sports News
15:51

Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More