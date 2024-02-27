Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations

It is now certain that the surprises related to the presidential file are completely empty, with nothing substantial to push this file toward the election shores.



Sources told "Al-Joumhouria" that the general characteristic of the presidential file, amidst the recent flurry of activities, is postponement rather than hastening to resolve this issue. This is attributed to the lack of serious initiatives, especially from the "Quintet Committee."



In addition, the sources have indicated that one of the ambassadors of the "Quintet" confessed that "the efforts undertaken by the committee are progressing, albeit slowly, but with greater seriousness" and that he informed some politicians that efforts, particularly by the French, are currently focused on attempting to separate the presidential election from the crises in the Middle East.



He emphasized the utmost necessity for the Lebanese people to respond to the ongoing efforts: "The situation, as we know, is very critical at this stage. If the Lebanese do not show enthusiasm to resolve their presidential entitlement at this stage, then at which stage will they move and realize their responsibilities and duties?"