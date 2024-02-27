News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
Press Highlights
2024-02-27 | 01:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
It is now certain that the surprises related to the presidential file are completely empty, with nothing substantial to push this file toward the election shores.
Sources told "Al-Joumhouria" that the general characteristic of the presidential file, amidst the recent flurry of activities, is postponement rather than hastening to resolve this issue. This is attributed to the lack of serious initiatives, especially from the "Quintet Committee."
In addition, the sources have indicated that one of the ambassadors of the "Quintet" confessed that "the efforts undertaken by the committee are progressing, albeit slowly, but with greater seriousness" and that he informed some politicians that efforts, particularly by the French, are currently focused on attempting to separate the presidential election from the crises in the Middle East.
He emphasized the utmost necessity for the Lebanese people to respond to the ongoing efforts: "The situation, as we know, is very critical at this stage. If the Lebanese do not show enthusiasm to resolve their presidential entitlement at this stage, then at which stage will they move and realize their responsibilities and duties?"
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
President
File
Election
Lebanon
Quintet Committee
Next
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections
Press Highlights
2024-02-22
Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-20
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
Press Highlights
2024-02-20
Stalled Progress: Lebanon's presidential file at a standstill
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
0
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
0
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-26
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
2024-02-26
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:49
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
Lebanon News
04:49
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
0
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
8
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More