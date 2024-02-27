Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute

2024-02-27 | 01:31
Lebanon&#39;s public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
0min
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute

Public sector employees in Lebanon are feeling anxious about being deprived of their salaries at the end of this month due to the open strike initiated by the Ministry of Finance employees.

The strike followed the cancellation by the caretaker government of a decision to grant them some previously approved incentives.

A ministerial source said the government "seriously considers the legitimacy of the employees' demands and meeting the majority of them, taking into account the treasury's situation and its capabilities."

The source confirmed to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that Prime Minister Najib Mikati "is holding consecutive meetings with the relevant ministers to formulate a solution that satisfies them, without burdening the state treasury."
 

