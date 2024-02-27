News
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
2024-02-27 | 01:31
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Public sector employees in Lebanon are feeling anxious about being deprived of their salaries at the end of this month due to the open strike initiated by the Ministry of Finance employees.
The strike followed the cancellation by the caretaker government of a decision to grant them some previously approved incentives.
A ministerial source said the government "seriously considers the legitimacy of the employees' demands and meeting the majority of them, taking into account the treasury's situation and its capabilities."
The source confirmed to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that Prime Minister Najib Mikati "is holding consecutive meetings with the relevant ministers to formulate a solution that satisfies them, without burdening the state treasury."
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
Previous
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:11
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-24
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Lebanon News
2024-02-24
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-23
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Lebanon News
2024-02-23
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
0
Press Highlights
01:21
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
Press Highlights
01:21
Postponed progress: The standstill of Presidential negotiations
0
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
0
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-26
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
2024-02-26
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
0
Lebanon News
04:49
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
Lebanon News
04:49
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
0
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
8
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
