Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

2024-02-28 | 00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun&#39;s Paris visit amid conference postponement
3min
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

After the French announcement of postponing the Paris conference, which was dedicated to supporting and assisting the Lebanese army, due to scheduling conflicts and the interests of the invited countries to the conference, and because it requires further preparation, discussions began in Beirut about a visit by the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, to France. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
It was said that a meeting would be held, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, and attended by the army commanders of France, Qatar, and Lebanon.

However, a Lebanese source denied to "Al-Anbaa" that "General Joseph Aoun had traveled to the French capital (Paris) on Tuesday and that his visit was supposed to take place if the army support conference had been scheduled.

"But this conference was postponed, so the reasons and motives for the visit disappeared. If something requires action later to secure the basic requirements the army needs, he will not hesitate to visit," the source added.

The source pointed out that "international and Arab interest is now focused on preparing for the Rome conference to support the army, for which he is working closely and quietly until it yields the desired results."

"When the invitation to this conference is issued, it is natural for the Commander of the Lebanese army to participate in its activities, as the conference is dedicated to supporting and assisting the Lebanese army, of which he is the commander," the source continued.

Furthermore, the source indicated, "Such a conference will allow him to hold meetings with officials and counterparts in countries accustomed to assisting Lebanon, without the need to visit these countries."

The source also noted that "the list of army requests is known to sisterly and friendly countries, and it relates to logistical and medical matters for the continuity of the army's work, in addition to requests for fuel supplies for vehicles to carry out the required operational tasks, which Qatar provides whenever urgent needs arise, as well as the follow-up with financial assistance to the military personnel."
 

