News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Press Highlights
2024-02-28 | 00:55
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
Lebanese political salons have been preoccupied with defining the specifications of the candidates for the "third option" in the Lebanese presidential election, which has been postponed since the end of the term of former President Michel Aoun on October 31, 2022.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
Activists in Lebanese political work realize that a "moment" may arise to complete the electoral process through one or more consecutive election sessions as a result of the convergence sought by foreign and Arab countries interested in Lebanese affairs, aiming to achieve a breakthrough in the country's political deadlock and ease the atmosphere of financial stability by activating the Lebanese state institutions.
At the same time, water flows from the main fountain in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Baabda, indicating the president's occupancy of the palace.
As the chances of the candidates for the "third option" increase, referring to those accepted by the conflicting parties in the country without objection from any side, sources revealed to "Al-Anbaa" that two names have been excluded from the "third option" list for being rejected by the "Shiite duo" (Amal Movement and Hezbollah).
The two names are former minister Roger Dib (who represented the Lebanese Forces in the late 1980s and early 1990s) and former MP Salah Honein, who was associated with the March 14 Forces.
The list includes a group of fixed names, including former ministers Ziyad Baroud, Naji Boustani, and Jean-Louis Cardahi, in addition to MP Neemat Frem and former ambassador to the Vatican, former director of military intelligence in the Lebanese army Brigadier General George Khoury.
Judge Ghaleb Ghanem is also close to the list, and several former ministers and MPs are seeking to join it, including Fares Boueiz and former officers who held senior positions in the Lebanese army.
Insiders familiar with Lebanese details agree that the "presidential winds" may blow in favor of a specific candidate depending on the prevailing circumstances at the decision to finalize the dossier.
Observers are divided over the chances of former minister and lawyer Naji Boustani. Some believe he paid the price for taking sides in the dispute between the defense minister in the caretaker government, Brigadier General Maurice Sleem, and the army commander, which led to the latter's announcement of terminating the contract with him as a legal advisor to the Ministry of Defense.
However, others believe that the commander's step may show sympathy towards Boustani, although the majority are not convinced, considering Boustani's card to have fallen.
According to sources, it is known that each candidate is ready to take over the reins of managing the country and choosing "men of the covenant."
This contrasts with the confinement of the position of the third presidency in the government to a narrow list limited to the presidents Najib Mikati and Tammam Salam, in light of considering "the time for the return of President Saad Hariri to political work and consequently to the Serail has not come."
Each "third option" candidate has their own approach to handling the file. Some operate openly, while others withdraw and stay out of the spotlight because they "know the rules of the presidential game in Lebanon."
The "third option" list of candidates includes competent individuals who advocate for the state's project and for revitalizing the work of institutions in a country severely affected by an unprecedented financial crisis, with a significant paralysis extending to its official institutions and facilities.
This doesn't mean that the presidential election is put on a "hot plate," but it is the "moment" everyone awaits, signaling hope in the deadlocked political horizon since before the presidential vacancy.
Some recall the breakthrough that accompanied the election of Presidents Michel Sleiman (May 25, 2008) and Michel Aoun (October 31, 2016).
They lean towards the idea that the settlement might extend the chances for the candidate Sleiman Frangieh, who it is fair to say had the presidency slip through his fingers twice: once in 2004 when President Emile Lahoud's term was extended for three years and again during the election of General Michel Aoun.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
President
Candidate
Election
Michel Aoun
Sleiman Frangieh
Shiite Duo
Hezbollah
Amal Movement
Marada
Najib Mikati
Tammam Salam
Next
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2024-02-23
Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-27
Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections
Press Highlights
2024-01-27
Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
Press Highlights
02:15
Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting
0
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
0
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
0
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-23
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting
0
World News
2024-01-23
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
World News
2024-01-23
Turkey set to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after long delay
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
13:59
US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
Lebanon News
12:28
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
4
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
Lebanon News
11:33
German prosecutors affirm probe into former Lebanon central bank chief
5
Variety and Tech
08:47
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
Variety and Tech
08:47
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
6
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
Press Highlights
01:23
1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit
7
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
Press Highlights
00:17
Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement
8
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Press Highlights
01:09
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More