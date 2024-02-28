Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures

On Wednesday's Cabinet meeting agenda, there is an item regarding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposal to close diplomatic missions as part of cost-cutting measures and reducing operational expenses.



The proposal includes the closure of six missions, five of which are in Latin America, namely the Lebanese embassies in Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Paraguay, the Lebanese consulate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the embassy in Malaysia.



The Foreign Ministry indicated, according to "Al Akhbar," the closure of these missions is expected to save a total of $2,163,000.



The proposal represents a step back by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from a project presented to the Cabinet in March 2022 to close 17 missions, with an expected saving of around $15.5 million over five years.



Follow-up circles noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassessed its list in light of feedback to avoid sending wrong messages in politics and to communities.