Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting

Minister of Defense in the caretaker government, Maurice Sleem, announced the soldiers' lack of readiness for fighting, citing that "the low salary received by the soldier makes him not fully dedicated to combat roles, especially since most military personnel work during their vacations to provide for their families."



Sleem told "Asharq Al-Awsat": "We have informed all the international officials we met that we urgently need to equip fighting military personnel, as well as the need to establish new combat units if necessary to increase the army's readiness in the south."



In addition, Sleem called on friendly countries to "provide sufficient support to equip the army with various equipment, enabling it to carry out the required tasks."