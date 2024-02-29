Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case

2024-02-29 | 02:23
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
2min
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper that "the accelerating developments in the region, reaching southern Lebanon, should be an incentive for the Lebanese to elect a president today rather than tomorrow."

He stated that he supports any effort that leads to consensus or understanding to expedite the election of the president, affirming his readiness, if agreed upon and with the provision of a two-thirds quorum for convening and electing, to call for consecutive election sessions until the election of a president.

On another note, Berri emphasized that "we do not want war, and Hezbollah, since the first day of the confrontations with the enemy, has not deviated from the rules of engagement, targeting only Israeli military sites."

He noted, "Meanwhile, Israel intensifies its attacks on Lebanese territories, targeting civilians, civilian institutions, civil defense sectors, and rescuers, even burning forests with phosphorus shells, reflecting its aggressive intentions to expand the war zone," adding that "Israel, with its aggression, does not drag only Hezbollah into war, but drags all of Lebanon into the position of resistance and defending our country."

