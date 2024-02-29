News
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Press Highlights
2024-02-29 | 02:35
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
The sources confirmed to "
Al-Joumhouria
" newspaper that the Quintet Committee is encountering differences among its members, indicating that it has deemed its mission futile. A message of utmost frankness and clarity has been conveyed, signaling that the presidential file has returned to prolonged stagnation within the realm of impasse.
The point of the disagreement, as outlined by the same sources, can be summarized as follows: "The Quintet publicly reaffirms Lebanese consensus on a president, rejecting any veto on a candidate or endorsement of any nominee. However, internally, it is divided into three directions: the first direction continues to place vetoes on certain names, insisting on resorting to the third option. The second direction sees no utility in a dialogue between political factions; consequently, efficacy could be achieved through the movement of mediators. As for the third direction, there appears to be no rush to resolve the presidential file."
Informed sources revealed that there is currently no intention for any new initiative within the Quintet's agenda.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World News
Al-Joumhouria
Quintet
Mission
Futile
Presidency
Lebanon
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
Previous
