News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
2024-03-01 | 00:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi affirmed to "Nidaa al-Watan" that "Saudi Arabia wants a president who protects Lebanon, preserves legitimacy, fights corruption, enhances administration, military and security forces, and builds a state of law."
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
He also pointed out the possibility of holding municipal elections on May 12, 19, and 26, stating, "Therefore, the electoral bodies must be summoned before April 12 at the latest."
"But currently, they cannot be summoned because we are in the stage of amending the voter lists, which are supposed to be frozen on March 31 after correction. Then, the electoral bodies will be called," Mawlawi said.
He considered that "the border towers are placed to protect the Lebanese borders, and Lebanon cannot be prevented from establishing observation points on its borders."
In addition, he stated: "The purpose of the cameras is to control the borders, and our duty is to tighten control of our borders, not to relax it. Surveillance preserves the borders and prevents the smuggling of drugs and people into Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Bassam Mawlawi
Interior
Minister
Municipal
Elections
President
Security
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Next
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-18
Bilateral Security Discussions: Interior Ministers Focus on Drug Trafficking and Regional Cooperation
Lebanon News
2024-01-18
Bilateral Security Discussions: Interior Ministers Focus on Drug Trafficking and Regional Cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Interior Minister: Security forces vigilant in apprehending threats
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Interior Minister: Security forces vigilant in apprehending threats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Intensified operations in Rafah: Security concerns rise as Israeli-Hamas negotiations stall
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-08
Intensified operations in Rafah: Security concerns rise as Israeli-Hamas negotiations stall
0
Middle East News
2024-02-02
Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-02-02
Israeli military says it intercepted surface-to-surface missile fired in area of Red Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:40
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
Middle East News
06:40
Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter
2
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians
4
Middle East News
07:02
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
Middle East News
07:02
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
5
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
6
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:19
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
7
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More