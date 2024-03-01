Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

Securing Lebanon&#39;s borders: Mawlawi&#39;s stance on the protection of towers
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi affirmed to "Nidaa al-Watan" that "Saudi Arabia wants a president who protects Lebanon, preserves legitimacy, fights corruption, enhances administration, military and security forces, and builds a state of law."

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
He also pointed out the possibility of holding municipal elections on May 12, 19, and 26, stating, "Therefore, the electoral bodies must be summoned before April 12 at the latest."

"But currently, they cannot be summoned because we are in the stage of amending the voter lists, which are supposed to be frozen on March 31 after correction. Then, the electoral bodies will be called," Mawlawi said.

He considered that "the border towers are placed to protect the Lebanese borders, and Lebanon cannot be prevented from establishing observation points on its borders."

In addition, he stated: "The purpose of the cameras is to control the borders, and our duty is to tighten control of our borders, not to relax it. Surveillance preserves the borders and prevents the smuggling of drugs and people into Lebanon."

