



This article was initially published and translated from the Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa. The Israeli war continues alongside threats of incursion into the depths of Lebanese territory. Given the peak of Israeli madness and Lebanon's long experience with Israeli aggression, these threats cannot be considered mere exaggerations without taking them seriously.

However, security sources to "Al-Anbaa" dismissed the possibility of Israel invading northwards or even contemplating it. They argue that the enemy's leaders know what they face in the south and Lebanon.



The memories of suicide operations and field confrontations they endured in previous invasions have not faded, forcing them to withdraw on May 25, 2000.



The sources expected that should the enemy decide to expand its operation, it would resort to bombing Lebanese infrastructure, as it did in the July 2006 war.



Yet, they are not prepared to intrude a few meters beyond the Blue Line toward southern villages because they know what awaits them there.



Commenting on Israeli threats and the enemy's failure to abide by the truce in the south, MP Michel Moussa stated to "Al-Anbaa" that "the truce agreed upon between Israel and Hamas in Gaza should include the situation in southern Lebanon, based on what was established in the previous ceasefire agreement."



"What was agreed upon in Gaza should be implemented in the south, knowing that Hezbollah has never initiated gunfire but has always responded to Israeli aggressions continuously," he said.



As for whether there are international guarantees to pressure Israel to comply with the ceasefire, Moussa believes that "this is part of discussions with concerned countries, and it relates to Israel's stance and the success of the hostages exchange process, lifting the siege on Gaza, and stopping the killing of innocents."



He added, "If there is no international pressure on Israel to stop the massacres, whether in Gaza or southern Lebanon, there is no hope of reaching a serious agreement to cease fire because Israel has its internal problems, and that is why Netanyahu seeks to escape forward."



Similarly, former MP Chamel Roukoz, in an interview with "Al-Anbaa," considered that "the incursion into the south is one of Netanyahu's proposals, and anything is possible after Israel fails in Gaza and its failure to achieve its goals of eliminating Hamas."



"That is why the enemy's prime minister wants to shift the front to the north, but this is not limited to the south alone. This is a comprehensive war, and Hezbollah is a strategic reserve for a broad axis that begins in Lebanon and ends in Iran," Roukoz continued.



"However, Netanyahu's madness could lead the region into a comprehensive war. What we are witnessing today is still within the framework of skirmishes, and precision weapons have not been deployed yet, neither by Israel nor by Hezbollah. However, if war is imposed, things may turn upside down," he added.