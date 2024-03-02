News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
Press Highlights
2024-03-02 | 00:47
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
On the southern front, what stands out is the renewed international calls for Lebanon to seek to cool down the southern front and avoid war.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
Reliable sources revealed to "Al-Joumhouria" that a senior European official conveyed to top officials a warning that Israel is increasingly talking about running out of patience with Hezbollah's continued targeting of the Israeli army and settlements.
According to the sources, this official seemed aligned with the Israeli stance, completely ignoring Israeli attacks on Lebanon and placing the responsibility on the Lebanese government, urging it to pressure Hezbollah to implement Resolution 1701 and stop its operations against the Israeli army.
He described these operations as causing tension, emphasizing the urgent need for strict measures and arrangements on the borders to promote security and stability on both the Lebanese and Israeli sides.
In discussing the situation in Gaza, he stressed the necessity of reaching a truce before Ramadan.
According to the sources, this approach was met by responsible Lebanese levels with a detailed presentation of the long series of Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the repeated violations, which exceeded 30,000 violations of Resolution 1701, in addition to targeting southern towns and Lebanese territory and civilians.
It was emphasized that Lebanon does not seek war, nor does it want it at all, while Israel is trying to escalate the confrontations. Therefore, instead of turning to the victim who defends his country, you should turn to the aggressor to stop his attacks.
The Lebanese position, articulated by a senior official, concluded: "It seems that your bias towards Israel is an attempt to compensate for what you consider owed to it since World War II. But isn't what Israel did in Gaza more atrocious than what you call the 'Holocaust'?"
"In any case, we have previously told all envoys who came to us, and we reiterate now Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 and its implementation in all its aspects, emphasizing that the source of danger to Lebanon and the region is not from Lebanon but from Israel," the official said.
"Unfortunately, your countries seek security for Israel, but what about Lebanon's security? Hence, international efforts, if they truly seek stability in the region, should focus on exerting serious pressure on Israel and deterring it from any aggression against Lebanon," the official continued.
Meanwhile, alongside Israeli threats to continue the confrontation with Hezbollah, even if a truce is reached in Gaza, a senior reference to "Al-Joumhouria" affirmed that if a six-week truce is agreed upon, it will inevitably expand to the Lebanese front.
The reference bases this assessment on two factors: firstly, Israel cannot afford a war with a weary army on a front that Israel itself acknowledges could be tens or even hundreds of times harder than Gaza.
The reference said, "It is worth noting the Israeli media's astonishment at how Israel convinces itself of the necessity to open another front with Hezbollah, which possesses weapons far more destructive and exponentially greater than what Hamas has."
"This raises a question to the military and security levels threatening war: has anyone considered the costs? The second factor is the US position, where Israel cannot wage war unsupported by Washington, which fears or rather warns against, a war that could escalate into a regional conflict," he continued.
"Hence, its focus through Hochstein is on promoting calm in the southern region and the necessity of effectively completing diplomatic efforts to produce an understanding related to arranging the situation in the southern region," the reference added.
Responding to a question, he said, "Israeli threats of continued confrontation with Hezbollah are directed primarily towards the Israeli domestic audience, with exaggeration towards Lebanon. It is known that Americans are pressing to avoid escalation, and they emphasize in all direct and indirect correspondences their efforts to prevent matters from sliding into a wide-scale war."
He added: "In any case, we have affirmed to everyone Lebanon's full commitment to Resolution 1701 and that Lebanon does not want war, period. Nevertheless, we do not rule out any possibility or aggressive step Israel might take against Lebanon, so all resistance forces are prepared to defend Lebanon."
The same reference, responding to a question about a possible visit by the US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut, said: "There is no information confirming that so far, but we sense some indications that the United States may exploit the truce period to bolster its presence to contain the escalation on the southern front."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
South
Lebanon
Israel
Truce
Gaza
Ceasefire
War
Hezbollah
Security
Next
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-01
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
2024-03-01
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-01
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
2024-03-01
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel calls on UN agencies to assist in evacuating civilians in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel calls on UN agencies to assist in evacuating civilians in Gaza
0
Middle East News
02:24
CENTCOM strikes back: Red Sea escalation with Houthi forces
Middle East News
02:24
CENTCOM strikes back: Red Sea escalation with Houthi forces
0
World News
2024-02-01
Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea
World News
2024-02-01
Houthi leader: The US sought China's assistance to halt operations in Red Sea
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-28
Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments
Press Highlights
2023-09-28
Saudi Success in Realigning France with the Quintet: Challenges and Adjustments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
2
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
3
Press Highlights
00:47
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
Press Highlights
00:47
Source to Al-Joumhouria: Six-week Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese front
4
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
01:28
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
5
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
7
Lebanon News
06:55
Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel
Lebanon News
06:55
Al Jazeera: Bou Habib coordinates with Hezbollah amid rising tensions with Israel
8
Lebanon News
05:47
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
Lebanon News
05:47
Quintet ambassadors meet Mikati: Unity in diplomatic discourse
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More