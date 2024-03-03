Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

Press Highlights
2024-03-03 | 02:07
High views
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
0min
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

Sources announced the US envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut at the beginning of the week to meet with officials.

The sources expected via the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that he would bring something new to the negotiations regarding the de-escalation between Tel Aviv and Beirut.

