If Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri needs everything that would make him win time within the context of open maneuvering with the Quintet Committee, Hezbollah appears adamant about not offering any concessions before serious negotiations for a final solution.



Awaiting a significant settlement, as in the 2005 Quartet Agreement and the 2008 Doha Agreement, and the reconciliations of Maarab and Aoun-Hariri in 2016, the Western team tries to extract free concessions from the duo here and there, under different pretexts, which Hezbollah and Berri understand well and avoid, according to "Al-Akhbar."



Similarly, Hezbollah indirectly (or unofficially) states that it will not give its opponents through peace what they cannot obtain through war, referring not to internal opponents but to external ones who benefit from the internal unrest, its dynamics, and the various proposals.