



This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. The visit of the US mediator Amos Hochstein to Beirut falls within what US diplomatic circles describe as serious work by Washington to halt the catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and prevent a disaster if a wide-scale war erupts on the Lebanese front.

The visit, as known, coincides with the ongoing negotiations to reach a six-week truce in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.



According to what "Al-Joumhouria" concluded from sources familiar with the talks conducted by Hochstein, its primary motive seems to be a "US desire to avoid Lebanon slipping into a widescale war, fearing its catastrophic effects on the entire region."



What is noteworthy is Hochstein's warning that if a war breaks out across the southern borders of Lebanon, it would not be containable.



At the same time, he excludes the possibility of the Gaza truce, if achieved, automatically extending to Lebanon, thereby avoiding conflict with the successive threats issued by the political and security levels in Israel, stating that the Gaza truce, if it occurs, does not mean that it includes the Lebanon front.



However, in this context, contrary to US enthusiasm in pushing to eliminate the causes of continued escalation on the southern front, Washington emphasizes the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and create an atmosphere of calm and stability, enabling what they consider the urgent need to ensure the return of Israeli settlers and Lebanese displaced persons from border areas to their homes safely.



According to "Al-Joumhouria" sources, the US mediator carries a project for a solution, a combination of old and new, consistent with the content of the French solution paper, but without adopting it.



Essentially, it does not deviate from the previous solution project he proposed in his last visit. It is based on the utmost need in this stage to remove the causes of escalation in the interest of all parties and immediately begin procedures (arrangements) to reassure the residents on both sides of the border, with its cornerstone being the full implementation of Resolution 1701.



This means entrusting the security responsibility in the area of operation of the UNIFIL forces to the Lebanese army in cooperation and coordination with these forces, evacuating the area from any military positions and armed manifestations outside the framework of the army, and immediately resuming tripartite meetings in Naqoura and commencing negotiations to settle the contentious points.



According to sources, Hochstein focused on the security aspect of the borders, emphasizing the need for measures on the Lebanese side of the borders to establish calm and stability in the region (measures including the removal of Hezbollah fighters from the borders).



The sources indicate that alongside Lebanon's insistence on implementing measures to maintain security and stability exclusively on the Lebanese side, without corresponding measures on the Israeli side, at least, and serious commitments to fully implement Resolution 1701 and cease attacks on Lebanon and violations of its land, sea, and airspace, there has been no progress in the US solution project.



This is regarding what Lebanon considers the cornerstone of any solution: the fate of the northern part of the village of Ghajar, the Shebaa Farms, and the Kfarchouba Hills in terms of complete Israeli withdrawal from them. The US project has left these issues suspended for a later stage.



While the US efforts to de-escalate and halt military operations in the south are ongoing, Lebanese sources summarized the Lebanese stance as follows: Lebanon, being the victim, does not seek escalation or war. It is fully committed to the provisions of Resolution 1701; this is its final and steadfast position.



Meanwhile, Israel is attempting to push towards war, whereas the resistance has not deviated from the rules of engagement and has avoided it despite Israel's continuous targeting of civilians.



Hence, the solution to secure security and stability in the southern region lies in exerting pressure, especially by the United States, on Israel, urging it to cease its aggression against Lebanon, comply with Resolution 1701, and withdraw from the Lebanese territories it occupies.



In conclusion, the threat to security and stability in the region does not originate from Lebanon but from Israel. Lebanon has always been and remains in a defensive position; it has never been the aggressor but rather the victim of Israeli aggression, facing daily violations and provocations.