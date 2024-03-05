News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-03-05 | 00:33
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
The visit of the US mediator Amos Hochstein to Beirut falls within what US diplomatic circles describe as serious work by Washington to halt the catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and prevent a disaster if a wide-scale war erupts on the Lebanese front.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
The visit, as known, coincides with the ongoing negotiations to reach a six-week truce in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.
According to what "Al-Joumhouria" concluded from sources familiar with the talks conducted by Hochstein, its primary motive seems to be a "US desire to avoid Lebanon slipping into a widescale war, fearing its catastrophic effects on the entire region."
What is noteworthy is Hochstein's warning that if a war breaks out across the southern borders of Lebanon, it would not be containable.
At the same time, he excludes the possibility of the Gaza truce, if achieved, automatically extending to Lebanon, thereby avoiding conflict with the successive threats issued by the political and security levels in Israel, stating that the Gaza truce, if it occurs, does not mean that it includes the Lebanon front.
However, in this context, contrary to US enthusiasm in pushing to eliminate the causes of continued escalation on the southern front, Washington emphasizes the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and create an atmosphere of calm and stability, enabling what they consider the urgent need to ensure the return of Israeli settlers and Lebanese displaced persons from border areas to their homes safely.
According to "Al-Joumhouria" sources, the US mediator carries a project for a solution, a combination of old and new, consistent with the content of the French solution paper, but without adopting it.
Essentially, it does not deviate from the previous solution project he proposed in his last visit. It is based on the utmost need in this stage to remove the causes of escalation in the interest of all parties and immediately begin procedures (arrangements) to reassure the residents on both sides of the border, with its cornerstone being the full implementation of Resolution 1701.
This means entrusting the security responsibility in the area of operation of the UNIFIL forces to the Lebanese army in cooperation and coordination with these forces, evacuating the area from any military positions and armed manifestations outside the framework of the army, and immediately resuming tripartite meetings in Naqoura and commencing negotiations to settle the contentious points.
According to sources, Hochstein focused on the security aspect of the borders, emphasizing the need for measures on the Lebanese side of the borders to establish calm and stability in the region (measures including the removal of Hezbollah fighters from the borders).
The sources indicate that alongside Lebanon's insistence on implementing measures to maintain security and stability exclusively on the Lebanese side, without corresponding measures on the Israeli side, at least, and serious commitments to fully implement Resolution 1701 and cease attacks on Lebanon and violations of its land, sea, and airspace, there has been no progress in the US solution project.
This is regarding what Lebanon considers the cornerstone of any solution: the fate of the northern part of the village of Ghajar, the Shebaa Farms, and the Kfarchouba Hills in terms of complete Israeli withdrawal from them. The US project has left these issues suspended for a later stage.
While the US efforts to de-escalate and halt military operations in the south are ongoing, Lebanese sources summarized the Lebanese stance as follows: Lebanon, being the victim, does not seek escalation or war. It is fully committed to the provisions of Resolution 1701; this is its final and steadfast position.
Meanwhile, Israel is attempting to push towards war, whereas the resistance has not deviated from the rules of engagement and has avoided it despite Israel's continuous targeting of civilians.
Hence, the solution to secure security and stability in the southern region lies in exerting pressure, especially by the United States, on Israel, urging it to cease its aggression against Lebanon, comply with Resolution 1701, and withdraw from the Lebanese territories it occupies.
In conclusion, the threat to security and stability in the region does not originate from Lebanon but from Israel. Lebanon has always been and remains in a defensive position; it has never been the aggressor but rather the victim of Israeli aggression, facing daily violations and provocations.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Amos Hochtein
United States
Lebanon
Israel
War
Border
Gaza
De-escalation
Resolution 1701
Washington
Next
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Press Highlights
2024-01-06
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:09
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
Press Highlights
01:09
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
0
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-04
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
Press Highlights
2024-03-04
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-04
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
Press Highlights
2024-03-04
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
00:33
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Fatah and Hamas Issue Joint Statement Following Meeting at Palestinian Embassy in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
Lebanon News
15:58
Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center
2
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
Lebanon News
10:50
NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
3
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
00:46
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
4
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:16
Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
Lebanon News
15:17
Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine
6
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
Lebanon News
11:25
Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations
8
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:03
Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More