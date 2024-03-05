US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

2024-03-05 | 00:46
US envoy&#39;s message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon&#39;s choice
0min
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

During the six hours he spent in Beirut, the US envoy Amos Hochstein carried a message stating that the decision of war remains an option for Israel, while the decision of peace is an option for Lebanon if Lebanon decides to proceed with a settlement according to a draft held by Hochstein himself, as confirmed by diplomatic sources to "Nidaa al-Watan."

Sources present at the meeting informed the newspaper that the purpose of the US envoy's meeting with the opposition is that there is another perspective and there are two teams in Lebanon.

They said: "It is a mistake to listen to one team, which is Hezbollah."

The sources added: "Whoever is in power represents the 'Hezbollah' team."

"Nidaa al-Watan" revealed that the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, told Hochstein when he visited him in Yarzeh: "We are behind the political decision."
 

Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
Hochstein's visit to Beirut: Security measures, de-escalation, and Resolution 1701 implementation
