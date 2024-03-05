News
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
Press Highlights
2024-03-05 | 01:09
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
The National Moderation Bloc tried to push through its presidential initiative by "threading" the needle of the complexities surrounding the presidential file and sought diplomatic maneuvering to find intersections between the political forces represented in the Parliament.
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri told "Al Joumhouria," "We have expressed all possible positivity towards the initiative and dealt with it openly. During my meeting with the bloc's MPs, I have reached an understanding of the most detailed aspects of this initiative, from A to Z."
"We had a common approach to matters. Therefore, what we heard from some after the bloc's tour has nothing to do with the essence of the initiative and what we agreed upon with its proponents," Berri said.
In addition, he expressed astonishment at the idea of "several MPs converging in the Parliament," which some promote, considering it "a strange proposal that reflects a kind of frivolity and lightness at the level of political behavior."
"This occurs in one of the most critical stages that Lebanon is going through as if these MPs converging coincidentally in the Parliament lobby will lead them to decide after this fateful meeting to discuss the presidential deadline," Berri added.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Nabih Berri
Parliament
National Moderation Bloc
Lebanon
President
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Previous
