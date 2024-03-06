News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
2024-03-06 | 00:26
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
The senior energy advisor at the White House and US envoy, Amos Hochstein, spent a few hours in Beirut, during which he conducted a record number of meetings that ranged from headquarters to lounges at Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport on the round trip.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
A Lebanese source told "Al-Anbaa" that "Hochstein has refocused US reference to decide on files concerning Lebanon, and his visit to it is closely related to the serious matter of calming in Gaza."
The source stated: "The main meeting that covered all topics was with the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, who has an absolute mandate from Hezbollah to negotiate on its behalf and reach suitable results, meaning that Hochstein's talks with Berri mean negotiations with the twin of Hezbollah, namely the party itself."
In addition, the source said that Hochstein "offered economic incentives related to US guarantees to import gas from Egypt and electricity from Jordan, i.e., an exception for Lebanon from the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act imposed on the Syrian government, and speeding up the exploration operations in the Lebanese sea."
"This was Hochstein's promise to encourage the demarcation of maritime borders. When demarcation occurred, none of the promises were fulfilled, so the Lebanese question was whether what applied to the sea promises would apply to the land?" the source added.
The source acknowledged Hochstein's diplomatic finesse and his ability to reach solutions and pointed out that "the points on which the US envoy relies to settle on the borders between Lebanon and Israel are primarily based on bilateral, reciprocal, and firm equations so that no party can evade them, fragment them, or violate them, which he approached during his rapid visit from the following angles:
First, work on convincing both parties (Israel and Hezbollah) of the size and strength of the threat posed by each to the other.
Second, both parties must understand that their common interest is to prevent the expansion of the war, which would mean a destructive regional war.
Third, inform the concerned parties that the displaced people cannot return to their homes without stopping the fighting and committing to it."
Furthermore, the source noted that "Hochstein, who has experience in negotiations, acquired it after the agreement on maritime demarcation. He reproduced the same negotiating method and equations he adopted in his maritime negotiation experience."
The source said, " he seeks to apply it to the land settlement, as in maritime demarcation, the pivot and weakness point for both parties were gas wells in the sea."
The source continued: "However, currently in the expected land agreement, the pivot and weakness point are the people on both sides of the borders, i.e., no return for the people without security and sustainable stability, which constitutes great pressure on Israel and Lebanon together."
Furthermore, the source confirmed that "Hochstein will not delay in returning to the region once the announcement of a truce in Gaza is made, to seize the opportunity and start negotiating rounds in Naqoura with US presence, as well as through shuttle rounds between Tel Aviv and Beirut."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Amos Hochstein
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
United States
Border
Gaza
War
Truce
Economy
Security
Next
Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
France proposes Hezbollah withdrawal, border talks for Israel-Lebanon truce
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:15
Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:15
Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
Press Highlights
01:01
Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Fire caused by blasts breaks out on ship southeast of Aden
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Fire caused by blasts breaks out on ship southeast of Aden
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
3
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
Lebanon News
09:04
Hezbollah's guided missile hits Merkava tank: Crew suffers losses
4
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28
Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer
6
Lebanon News
06:28
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military force at Birkat Risha site
Lebanon News
06:28
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military force at Birkat Risha site
7
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
8
Lebanon News
03:54
Resistance against Israeli aggression: MP Mohammad Raad's firm resolve
Lebanon News
03:54
Resistance against Israeli aggression: MP Mohammad Raad's firm resolve
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More