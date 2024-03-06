News
Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-06 | 01:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon
As soon as the US envoy Amos Hochstein left Beirut, interpretations and conflicting readings of the results and implications of his visit began to flow.
Well-informed political sources revealed to "Al-Joumhouria" that Hochstein seeks to "fragment the solution" in the south, meaning delaying the decision on the fate of point B1 and the file of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills occupied to a later stage.
The sources said that he is currently sufficient to address some of the disputed border points as a concession in exchange for creating new arrangements on the Lebanese side of the border that change the current situation; thus, Lebanon would pay less than it deserves in exchange for the new arrangements.
Close sources also indicated that Hochstein's movement suggests that there are voices within the Lebanese official circles calling for a final solution that includes the return of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills, based on the premise that this is the necessary approach to achieve sustainable stability, while half solutions do not achieve fairness or stability, but rather are patchworks upon patchworks.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Amos Hochstein
Lebanon
South
Israel
Nabih Berri
Najib Mikati
Border
Kfarchouba Hills
Shebaa Farms
