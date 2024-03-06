Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon

Press Highlights
2024-03-06 | 01:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deciphering Hochstein&#39;s agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon

As soon as the US envoy Amos Hochstein left Beirut, interpretations and conflicting readings of the results and implications of his visit began to flow.

Well-informed political sources revealed to "Al-Joumhouria" that Hochstein seeks to "fragment the solution" in the south, meaning delaying the decision on the fate of point B1 and the file of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills occupied to a later stage.

The sources said that he is currently sufficient to address some of the disputed border points as a concession in exchange for creating new arrangements on the Lebanese side of the border that change the current situation; thus, Lebanon would pay less than it deserves in exchange for the new arrangements.

Close sources also indicated that Hochstein's movement suggests that there are voices within the Lebanese official circles calling for a final solution that includes the return of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills, based on the premise that this is the necessary approach to achieve sustainable stability, while half solutions do not achieve fairness or stability, but rather are patchworks upon patchworks.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Amos Hochstein

Lebanon

South

Israel

Nabih Berri

Najib Mikati

Border

Kfarchouba Hills

Shebaa Farms

Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-05

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-11

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Lebanon's expectation: Hochstein's roadmap for post-ceasefire calm

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-05

Berri backs the National Moderation Bloc's presidential initiative

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-05

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-04

Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:56

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:46

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:56

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More