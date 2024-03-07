News
Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza
Press Highlights
2024-03-07 | 00:40
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza
On Wednesday, Diplomatic sources told "Nidaa Al-Watan" that the US envoy, Amos Hochstein, is actively seeking to "separate Lebanon from Gaza and impose calm on the southern borders, but this time with the least possible costs and conditions."
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
These sources stated, "What Lebanon is currently witnessing is a game of 'finger-pointing' in a critical time. The US administration is pressing to achieve a breakthrough before engaging in election campaigns, while Israel is facing a decisive battle."
Adding: "In contrast, Hezbollah is playing on the edge of the 'war abyss' that Israel threatens to wage on Lebanon to end the party's threat to its northern borders."
Regarding Hochstein's recent visit to Lebanon, it was revealed, based on the meetings he held, that he "retreated in the latest version of the offers he presented, from his previous demands and conditions, in a new attempt to entice Hezbollah to accept what is proposed, in the face of Israeli threat exercised by escalating military operations, even if a truce is achieved in Gaza."
It also indicates that the American envoy "withdrew from the conditions of Hezbollah's withdrawal and did not mention this matter in his meetings, so that all his demands now revolve around achieving a ceasefire, with guarantees from both parties."
"Later on, discussions will be held on resolving the six disputed border points within the framework of the indirect tripartite committee under the auspices of UNIFIL, parallel to addressing a formula for strategically addressing point B1 for the Israelis."
It is worth noting that what Hochstein currently wants immediately is to "impose a ceasefire in the south to separate Lebanon from Gaza, with later discussions on the file of the land borders in exchange for the reconstruction of the south."
The information suggests that Hezbollah may be convinced that the US administration is starting to back down in its demands, to the extent of ignoring Resolution 1701, pushing its envoy to make further concessions.
On the other hand, a source clarified to "Nidaa Al-Watan" that Hochstein's visit to Beirut was not limited to the demand for "defusing the bomb."
It "included a mechanism agreed upon with the official authorities, in preparation for operational readiness upon announcing the temporary ceasefire in Gaza. This ceasefire is supposed to extend to Lebanon through negotiations on implementing Resolution 1701 with all its provisions."
The source revealed that "Hochstein formed a US team led by Ambassador Lisa Johnson, holding meetings at the embassy and working on a political action plan to implement Resolution 1701."
It highlighted that the implementation process this time will not be merely logistical and field-based but will be accompanied by a political roadmap that includes addressing Lebanese demands related to reinvigorating the oil and gas exploration file away from hidden prohibitions.
It also includes exempting Lebanon from the Caesar Act, allowing the passage of Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity through Syria towards productive investment projects.
This includes conducting a tender for the re-licensing and investment of the Zahrani refinery, with genuine guarantees related to stabilizing the borders from Rosh Hanikra to the outskirts of Shebaa Farms, leaving the fate of the farms to a later stage.
The source added that "when the American document is completed, drafted according to the broad titles set by Hochstein, he will return to Lebanon to discuss the implementation methods, mechanisms, and observations on the document before proceeding to put it into action."
"The matter will not be open-ended but will have a time frame to ensure that things do not slip away again in case the truce in Gaza tumbles," it said.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Gaza
War
US
Envoy
Amos Hochstein
South
Border
Israel
Resolution 1701
