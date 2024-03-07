News
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-07 | 01:31
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
What the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" reported about a US proposal regarding a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, primarily linked to the agreement in the Gaza Strip, was worth noting.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria.
The newspaper indicated that this proposal was prepared by Amos Hochstein and would be presented if an agreement to cease fighting in Gaza is reached.
It stated that if a "miracle happens," and an agreement is reached in Gaza, the US administration will commence additional efforts in Lebanon, presenting a proposal calling for the withdrawal of Hezbollah's special unit, Radwan Force, outside the range of anti-tank missiles.
It does not entail the withdrawal of all Hezbollah members from southern Lebanon.
It noted that many of them live in border villages, and they will be prevented from moving while carrying weapons, but their presence in the area will not be prohibited entirely.
The proposal also includes reinforcing the deployment of the Lebanese army and strengthening the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
According to the newspaper, the Americans hope that the proposal will be sufficient to convince settlers to return to settlements near the Lebanese border, considering it the best option on the table compared to other alternatives.
The newspaper pointed out that the effective range of Hezbollah's anti-tank missiles makes it difficult for the Israeli army to protect the borders from within Israeli territory.
It stated that the Americans are well aware that there are voices in Israel and Hezbollah calling for war, believing they can turn it into a strategic gain. For this reason, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned against a possible war, which, in the eyes of Americans, can only lead to destruction and death, not necessarily ending in favor of Israel.
Learn More