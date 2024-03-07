Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

Circular 166 will not be implemented soon
Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

The "Al-Akhbar" newspaper cited informed sources saying, "The Central Bank of Lebanon is not ready to implement Circular 166 technically because it requires updating servers, and this process necessitates a public tender that takes time to execute."

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

Sources indicate that this could take a long time, exceeding 30 days, and may not be completed within this period, as depositors, especially the small depositors, are eagerly awaiting this monthly payment due to their urgent need for it.
 

