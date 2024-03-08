News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
Press Highlights
2024-03-08 | 01:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
Political sources indicated that the Lebanese government, or any Lebanese official, has not received any information from the US presidential advisor Amos Hochstein or his assistant team in Beirut about the results of the contacts he conducted with Israeli officials during the past two days.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Liwaa.
These contacts were regarding the mission he is undertaking to reduce tension and clashes in the south and agree on sustainable calming measures based on the implementation of UN resolution 1701 by Hezbollah and Israel.
Hochstein is unlikely to return to Lebanon soon before obtaining positive Israeli answers, which will enable him to resume his mission, which seems to be linked to reaching an agreement to cease fire in Gaza first.
This is expected to materialize in the coming days despite all the negative atmospheres accompanying efforts to calm and ceasefire in Gaza due to Israeli strictness and US leniency in exerting intense pressure on the Israeli side to stop the ceasefire.
The sources also addressed the recent visit of the US presidential advisor Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, indicating that it occurred after he received encouraging responses from Lebanon and Israel to resume his mission.
This means both countries are interested in continuing diplomatic efforts to end armed conflicts and escalating tensions on the southern Lebanese border and reach an agreement between the two countries.
The sources mentioned the content of Hochstein's meetings with opposition MPs, indicating that they took place at the US ambassador's initiative to inquire about the opposition's positions on the ongoing negotiations to solve the problem of armed conflicts on the southern Lebanese border.
They added that some MPs requested personal appointments to meet Hochstein, but he could not accommodate many of the meetings due to time constraints, while some meetings were held quickly at Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport and on the go.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Amos Hochstein
Lebanon
Israel
Border
South
Agreement
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-15
Haniyeh: Any agreement must ensure ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
0
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
0
Press Highlights
00:38
Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file
Press Highlights
00:38
Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-07
Two reasons that may lead to municipal elections' postponement
Press Highlights
2024-03-07
Two reasons that may lead to municipal elections' postponement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-07
Multiple people killed in explosion at Bandar Abbas refinery in Iran
Middle East News
2024-03-07
Multiple people killed in explosion at Bandar Abbas refinery in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Lebanon News
06:14
Joumblatt urges Biden for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-07
Newton of Gaza: Palestinian teen creates system to light up family tent
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Seeking common ground: Aoun and Hezbollah work toward resolution
2
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
3
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57
Netanyahu: Israel will push on with offensive against Hamas, including in Rafah
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
6
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
8
Lebanon Economy
02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More