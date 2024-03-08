US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall

2024-03-08 | 02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall

Official sources have stated that US envoy Amos Hochstein has frozen his mission and decided to return to his country. 

He summoned his assistant, whom he had left in Beirut, to continue communications after it appeared that ceasefire negotiations in Gaza had reached an impasse.

The same sources, speaking to "Al-Akhbar," indicated that the US envoy will not return until the truce is approved, as he has not received an answer as to whether the resistance will cease its operations if Israel declares a unilateral truce or if the Security Council issues a decision in this regard.

Informed sources told "Al-Akhbar" that the March 15 deadline comes in the context of the failed pattern of psychological warfare, in which Western entities participate against the resistance and its environment."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Amos Hochstein

Gaza

Israel

Resistance

Ceasefire

Negotiations

Lebanon

United States

