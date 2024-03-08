News
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
2024-03-08 | 02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
The Kuwaiti newspaper "Al-Anbaa" mentioned that the meeting between the General Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal al-Hajjar, and the judicial investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar, broke the deadlock that has been plaguing the investigation into the Beirut port explosion for two years.
It opened the door for cooperation between the two sides to continue the file, surrounded by political and even security mines.
The urgency shown by al-Hajjar to meet with the judicial investigator indicates that the new public prosecutor will not succumb to the will to obstruct the investigation into Lebanon's most serious crime.
Informed judicial sources told "Al-Anbaa" that the new Disciplinary Public Prosecutor "will not remain passive about freezing the investigation and is ready to cooperate with Bitar in a way that serves the case and the families of the victims."
