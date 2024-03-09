US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

Press Highlights
2024-03-09 | 00:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

Hezbollah did not find justification for the sudden visit of the US envoy Amos Hochstein, except to fulfill Israel's demand to alleviate its "painful" strikes on the Israeli interior. 

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.

The Lebanese position has not changed, so what prompted him to come, as the truce has yet to mature?

Upon careful examination and based on the information, it became clear that Hochstein changed his discourse and modified his proposals. 

Initially linking the southern front to a ceasefire in Gaza, he backed down, speaking about the possibility of separating the two fronts, stating that Israel distinguishes between these two fronts. 

If the party does not commit to this separation and continues its operations against them, the possibility of war is imminent at any moment.

The American envoy realized that negotiations for a truce in Gaza are long and complicated, necessitating reaching an agreement regarding the southern front separately. He hinted that Israel may not include the south in this ceasefire when announced. 

He advised seizing the opportunity and starting negotiations on delineating the southern borders. 

Informed sources told Nidaa Al-Watan that the US envoy attempted to get a "comprehensive" answer from Hezbollah regarding the southern front, presenting several offers: Political ones related to the presidency and military ones related to de-escalation and border delineation. 

However, Hezbollah had one direct response, rejecting any negotiations of any kind before the Israeli aggression on Gaza stopped.

In the information, Hochstein's visit came against the backdrop of the significant escalation that forced the party to respond with "painful" strikes against Israel. 

The American envoy stated that the goal is to return to the situation before the seventh of October without mentioning the withdrawal of the Radwan Force or other conditions he previously mentioned in earlier visits. 

Hezbollah sensed a change in tone and a retreat in demands, where the crucial point became stopping the war from the southern front at any cost.

Hochstein's proposals did not receive a response from Hezbollah, which entered the front in support of Gaza, as it will not be able to retreat or accept negotiations regarding the southern front while the war on Gaza continues, realizing that the discussions are difficult and complex and may not lead to a near agreement.

Still, it will continue the confrontation, prepared for all possibilities.

It treats what the American envoy said as mere exaggeration, ruling out the possibility of Israel launching a wide-scale war on Lebanon. 

On its part, it will commit, in the event of a truce, to halting its strikes from the southern front, expecting that Israel will comply and cease its attacks. 

If it does not, Hezbollah will be compelled to respond, even though it asserts, according to the sources, that it does not want war and does not seek it.

In both cases, whether warning of war or pressure to separate the south from Gaza, the proposals of the US envoy are "non-negotiable."

His talk about the expansion of the war falls into the category of exaggeration that international envoys have been accustomed to since the beginning of the war. 

The party insists on rejecting any discussion regarding the borders or alignment with any international offer unless the Israeli war on Gaza stops. 

It confirms that reaching a possible truce agreement can initiate discussions in subsequent stages; otherwise, the situation on the front cannot stop for any reason.

The party insists on maintaining the connection between the two fronts as long as the south remains a supporting front for Gaza, and its "continuation" is a duty as long as the war on Gaza persists. 

However, concurrently, it emphasizes that this front's tensions will cease when a ceasefire is declared in Gaza unless Israel insists on continuing its aggression and launching strikes on the south. 

In that case, the response will be inevitable, possibly leading to an open confrontation.

Hezbollah does not want war and does not seek it, but if Israel wants it, it will engage in it and open the door to confrontation. However, it estimates that Israel will commit to the truce and apply it to Lebanon, given its inability to expand the front and the US pressures exerted on it.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Hezbollah

US

Envoy

Amos Hochstein

Israel

Gaza

War

South

Truce

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

US Envoy affirms importance of diplomatic solution, stresses potential truce in Gaza does not necessarily extend to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak

LBCI
World News
02:19

Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

New incident reported off the coast of Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More