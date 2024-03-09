Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

Press Highlights
2024-03-09 | 01:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon&#39;s presidential crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri told Al-Joumhouria that "the natural course to resolve the presidential crisis is to sit on a table for dialogue, discussion, or consultation, or under any title, for at least one day or for a maximum of a week, to formulate an agreement on electing a president."

He added, "This is the mandatory path that all members should follow, away from bids and conflicts. Following that, we move to the parliament to hold consecutive sessions to elect the president."

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria. 

Speaker Berri, who welcomed the movement of the Quintet Committee and agreed with its ambassadors on the priority of holding dialogue to reach a consensus on a president, still hopes to break through what this committee has achieved. 

On another note, he wished that political parties would genuinely respond to the initiative of the National Moderation Bloc's MPs, describing it as a commendable initiative through which they sought to achieve the goal "we aspire to by establishing an agreement on electing a president."

Berri pointed out that he will meet with deputies of the National Moderation Bloc on Saturday, emphasizing that the effort should not stop until "we achieve the goal we seek, and we remove the presidency from the circle of 'paralysis.'"

Ultimately, he stated there is no escape from reaching an agreement on a president, especially since "we are in a situation that necessitates facing its challenges by immediately fortifying ourselves, starting with the election of the president."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Presidency

Parliament

Nabih Berri

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-14

Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-06

A Lebanese Parliamentary Delegation Holds Talks in Paris on Gaza and Lebanon's Security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

Haaretz investigation: 27 Gaza prisoners died in Israeli detention since war outbreak

LBCI
World News
02:19

Fifteen drones downed: US Navy, coalition forces thwart Houthi attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Five people reported dead by airdropped aid

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

New incident reported off the coast of Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More