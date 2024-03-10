Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict

Press Highlights
2024-03-10 | 02:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict

MP Ghassan Skaf saw that the recent visit of US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut had an Israeli atmosphere, indicating that there is preparation for a military operation. 

This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
He stated that what the Israelis are seeking is to secure the safety of settlers in northern Israel, and if this safety is not secured diplomatically and politically, it will be through military means. 

"Hochstein indicated this when he told us that the unity of arenas does not mean the unity of truces. This means not waiting for a truce in Gaza for there to be a truce on the southern front, and this is what Hezbollah wants," Skaf said.

Skaf pointed out in a statement to "Al-Anbaa" that "Lebanon must learn from the fact that we cannot remain idle and take Hochstein's threats lightly. His message conveyed that even if a truce were to occur in Gaza, you must decide because there is an Israeli determination to carry out a military operation, and as Americans, we seek to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from sliding towards war."

"Hochstein said that they hope to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and for US-Iranian negotiations not to stop, especially with the United States entering the presidential election phase, which may lead to a reduction in its intervention to prevent a comprehensive war," Skaf added.

Skaf believed that all indicators show that Israel is seeking war and that confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel and the breaking of rules of engagement could lead to serious and destructive results for Lebanon. 

He stopped at two negative indicators in the Israeli position, one of which was revealed by an Israeli newspaper that 71 percent of Israelis support a wide war with Hezbollah, and secondly, and more dangerously, is that Israelis, due to al-Aqsa Flood, have become more prepared to accept losses in an upcoming war. 

Skaf considered that the Lebanese state is handling the possibility of war escalation "lightly," describing it as a big mistake, as it is also dealing "lightly" with international envoys, including Hochstein, who seek to prevent war expansion. 

He said: "Hence, it is the responsibility of the Lebanese state to start moving international mediators to implement Resolution 1701."

Regarding Hezbollah's rejection of halting its military operations supporting Gaza before a ceasefire on it, Skaf believed that "we must stop playing with fire in the south because the situation is touching the edge of real danger, and this is indeed what the US presidential envoy conveyed to Beirut."

He added that things could spiral out of control in a moment of uncalculated madness for the insane Netanyahu after the rules of engagement have collapsed.

"I believe that Israel's theory is to practice diplomacy at the table while the field is inflamed, and Lebanon and Hezbollah's theory is negotiations on cold, meaning practicing diplomacy at the table after a ceasefire in Gaza and on the southern front, and this is what Hezbollah is seeking," Skaf continued.

Regarding Hochstein's meeting with several opposition MPs and informing them of their rejection of any settlement that allows Hezbollah to gain political gains in exchange for agreeing to calm, Skaf pointed out that what the opposition wants is not to exploit the Gaza issue or the war on the southern border to impose a president on Lebanon, as that would be equivalent to consolidating the existing division in the country. 

"We all know that historically, the presidency has been and still is the task of regional and international powers, and the task of the parliament has been limited to a symbolic election. Today, the picture has changed due to the negative balance in the parliament, so no team can impose the president, and also, the supporting countries for both teams cannot impose a president," Skaf added.

He expressed his belief that the Quintet Committee would be the witness and the moral guarantor of the presidential election session, and the result of the consultations would reach the third name, which would compete in the presidential race with the other established names. 

Skaf said: "If the third name receives more than 86 votes, we go to consensus, and if he does not, we go to the election with the existing candidates, and the small blocs, in this case, will have the biggest role in determining the winner."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Ghassan Skaf

Lebanon

Israel

Amos Hochstein

War

Hezbollah

Resolution 1701

Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-23

Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-09

Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-09

US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-08

Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law

LBCI
World News
2024-03-08

Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-18

US President Joe Biden's plane arrives at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More