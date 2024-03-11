Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis

"Al-Joumhouria" newspaper has learned that the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, received a phone call on Sunday afternoon from the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.

During the call, they discussed the necessity of dialogue and consensus to elect a president as soon as possible to address the accumulating challenges on multiple levels.The call was part of diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the presidential crisis.Berri said over the weekend: "There are no solutions as long as the truce (in Gaza) is not in effect. If there is a truce, Hochstein will have a role, and until this moment, there is nothing."He added, "Hochstein presented us with ideas, some of which are positive and some are not."He continued, "We are committed to fully implementing Resolution 1701, and unless God forces me, I will not agree to (suspicious) terms within it."He pointed out that "the Qataris are interested in the Gaza file, connecting it to the southern front, where they support a solution and encourage exploring the ideas presented by Hochstein."