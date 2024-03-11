Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions

2024-03-11 | 04:09
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
0min
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has resolved the debate over who calls for dialogue and who manages it, based on the initiative launched by the National Moderation Bloc to resolve the presidential deadlock by electing a president.

He affirmed to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that the Parliament's General Secretariat is the one that invites parliamentary blocs to participate in the dialogue that he will personally chair without any preconditions.

"Perhaps reaching consensus around a roundtable will lead to an agreement on a specific candidate's name, which could facilitate his election because the exceptional circumstances Lebanon is going through today require us to put an end, sooner rather than later, to the vacancy in the presidency," Berri said.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Nabih Berri

Parliament

President

Election

Lebanon

Vacuum

Dialogue

Learn More