News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Ramadan
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
Press Highlights
2024-03-11 | 04:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has resolved the debate over who calls for dialogue and who manages it, based on the initiative launched by the National Moderation Bloc to resolve the presidential deadlock by electing a president.
He affirmed to "Asharq Al-Awsat" that the Parliament's General Secretariat is the one that invites parliamentary blocs to participate in the dialogue that he will personally chair without any preconditions.
"Perhaps reaching consensus around a roundtable will lead to an agreement on a specific candidate's name, which could facilitate his election because the exceptional circumstances Lebanon is going through today require us to put an end, sooner rather than later, to the vacancy in the presidency," Berri said.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Nabih Berri
Parliament
President
Election
Lebanon
Vacuum
Dialogue
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-09
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
2024-03-09
Speaker Berri advocates dialogue: A call for consensus in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-06
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2024-03-06
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:39
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
Press Highlights
03:39
Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
0
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-10
Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict
Press Highlights
2024-03-10
Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-10
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-10
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
2024-02-21
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Egypt's Exchange Rate Liberalization: Lessons for Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds
Lebanon News
2024-03-07
Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure
Lebanon News
07:38
Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure
2
Lebanon News
06:12
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins
Lebanon News
06:12
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
4
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
7
World News
12:02
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
World News
12:02
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
8
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
Press Highlights
02:30
The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More