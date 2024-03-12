News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tensions mount: Lebanon's struggle amidst regional unrest
Press Highlights
2024-03-12 | 01:53
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Tensions mount: Lebanon's struggle amidst regional unrest
MP Akram Chehayeb believes that Lebanon is currently going through a highly delicate phase amidst internal and external challenges, especially in light of the events in Gaza and their repercussions, coupled with the escalation of Israeli threats, aiming to expand its war and increase pessimism.
This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa.
What exacerbates the situation is the governance characterized by superior crimes and violations of various international, humanitarian, and UN resolutions.
Chehayeb, speaking to "Al-Anbaa," called on the factions within Lebanon to converge and compromise to reach common ground. This could lead to the election of a president, the formation of a new government, the establishment of authority, and the restoration of the minimum required level of trust internally and externally.
"This is essential to saving what remains of the country, mitigating its entrenched crises, and providing opportunities for the middle class and the working class, who also bear the responsibility of rebuilding," Chehayeb said.
He added, "We have welcomed and continue to welcome all steps and efforts made to address the thorny issues regarding the presidency, including the recent initiatives by the Quintet Committee, the National Moderation Bloc, and the movement of envoys and ambassadors."
Furthermore, Chehayeb said, "We have heard legitimate concerns about the manner and the convening party and its leadership... But what matters most to the Lebanese people is the translation of these meetings and dialogues into tangible outcomes."
He emphasized, "The Democratic Gathering and the Progressive Socialist Party, led by MP Teymour Joumblatt, are striving to pave the way for dialogue through their rounds of discussions with parties and factions in this regard."
He continued, "Perhaps Walid Joumblatt is the only one willing to compromise on his positions for what he sees as serving Lebanon's interests! So, the question arises: Is anyone willing to withdraw their support for their presidential candidate to reach a compromise figure or what is known as a 'third candidate' to take office?"
"The efforts are commendable, but we also want to hear that there are those willing to compromise to achieve the essential goal, which cannot continue as it is and to reach a political settlement, for example, to save Lebanon from the economic, financial, and social collapses and other pressing issues that are burdening both the state and the Lebanese people together," he stated.
Chehayeb said, "The South is being destroyed after the displacement of over a hundred thousand of its inhabitants. We have demanded and continue to demand the full implementation of Resolution 1701 on both sides of the border to prevent the expansion of Israeli military operations and aggression."
"In this regard, Hezbollah is working very rationally to prevent the war from spreading. The state supports diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping the ceasefire, but what we see in return from Israeli calls for expanding the service and publicly rejecting the two-state solution and other indicators are all warning signs of what is more dangerous and do not promise any good," he added.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Akram Chehayeb
Lebanon
President
Candidate
National Moderation Bloc
Democratice Gathering
South
Region
Hezbollah
Israel
Resolution 1701
Next
Prices soar as vegetable shortage hits Ramadan markets
Lebanon's tense Ramadan: MP Ahmad Rustom on escalating confrontations and political deadlock
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:38
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: New movement by the Quintet Committee
Lebanon News
03:38
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: New movement by the Quintet Committee
0
Lebanon News
03:29
Prices soar as vegetable shortage hits Ramadan markets
Lebanon News
03:29
Prices soar as vegetable shortage hits Ramadan markets
0
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon's tense Ramadan: MP Ahmad Rustom on escalating confrontations and political deadlock
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon's tense Ramadan: MP Ahmad Rustom on escalating confrontations and political deadlock
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-11
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
Press Highlights
2024-03-11
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
06:39
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally
Lebanon News
06:39
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Snap is teaming up with Linktree to let users include links in their profiles
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Snap is teaming up with Linktree to let users include links in their profiles
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
3
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
4
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
6
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
7
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More