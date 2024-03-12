



This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anbaa. MP Akram Chehayeb believes that Lebanon is currently going through a highly delicate phase amidst internal and external challenges, especially in light of the events in Gaza and their repercussions, coupled with the escalation of Israeli threats, aiming to expand its war and increase pessimism.

What exacerbates the situation is the governance characterized by superior crimes and violations of various international, humanitarian, and UN resolutions.



Chehayeb, speaking to "Al-Anbaa," called on the factions within Lebanon to converge and compromise to reach common ground. This could lead to the election of a president, the formation of a new government, the establishment of authority, and the restoration of the minimum required level of trust internally and externally.



"This is essential to saving what remains of the country, mitigating its entrenched crises, and providing opportunities for the middle class and the working class, who also bear the responsibility of rebuilding," Chehayeb said.



He added, "We have welcomed and continue to welcome all steps and efforts made to address the thorny issues regarding the presidency, including the recent initiatives by the Quintet Committee, the National Moderation Bloc, and the movement of envoys and ambassadors."



Furthermore, Chehayeb said, "We have heard legitimate concerns about the manner and the convening party and its leadership... But what matters most to the Lebanese people is the translation of these meetings and dialogues into tangible outcomes."



He emphasized, "The Democratic Gathering and the Progressive Socialist Party, led by MP Teymour Joumblatt, are striving to pave the way for dialogue through their rounds of discussions with parties and factions in this regard."



He continued, "Perhaps Walid Joumblatt is the only one willing to compromise on his positions for what he sees as serving Lebanon's interests! So, the question arises: Is anyone willing to withdraw their support for their presidential candidate to reach a compromise figure or what is known as a 'third candidate' to take office?"



"The efforts are commendable, but we also want to hear that there are those willing to compromise to achieve the essential goal, which cannot continue as it is and to reach a political settlement, for example, to save Lebanon from the economic, financial, and social collapses and other pressing issues that are burdening both the state and the Lebanese people together," he stated.



Chehayeb said, "The South is being destroyed after the displacement of over a hundred thousand of its inhabitants. We have demanded and continue to demand the full implementation of Resolution 1701 on both sides of the border to prevent the expansion of Israeli military operations and aggression."



"In this regard, Hezbollah is working very rationally to prevent the war from spreading. The state supports diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping the ceasefire, but what we see in return from Israeli calls for expanding the service and publicly rejecting the two-state solution and other indicators are all warning signs of what is more dangerous and do not promise any good," he added.